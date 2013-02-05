‘Fast and Furious 6’ star Paul Walker takes lead in ‘Hitman’ movie reboot

02.05.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Paul Walker has bagged another potential franchise.

The “Fast and Furious” star has signed on to play the lead role in 20th Century Fox’s “Hitman,” a second attempt at adapting the hit Square Enix video game series that was previously turned into a 2007 film starring Timothy Olyphant and directed by French helmer Xavier Gens. While that version raked in nearly $100 million worldwide on a reported $24 million budget, it was ravaged by critics and didn’t connect with the public imagination the way Fox clearly would’ve liked.

Like Olyphant, Walker will play the role of Agent 47, the barcoded, genetically-enhanced protagonist of the video game series who works as an assassin for the clandestine International Contract Agency. The character has been the subject of five games in the series so far, including last year’s blockbuster entry “Hitman: Absolution.”

According to story-breaker Deadline, “Hitman” is slated to shoot this summer in Berlin and Singapore following Walker’s “Fast and Furious 6” press tour. Written by Skip Woods (“A Good Day to Die Hard,” “The A-Team”) and Mike Finch, the film will be helmed by Aleksander Bach, a commercials director who will be making his feature debut on the project.

“Fast and Furious 6” hits theaters on May 24. You can watch the latest trailer for the film here.

Will you be turning out for the “Hitman” reboot?

