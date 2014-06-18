‘Fast and Furious 7’ director to tackle superhero genre next with ‘Malignant Man’

(CBR) James Wan, mastermind of the “Saw” franchise and director of the upcoming “Fast & Furious 7,” is adapting one of his own tales for the big screen.

Deadline reports he will develop and direct “Malignant Man” for Fox, based on the 2011 BOOM! Studios miniseries from Wan, Michael Alan Nelson and Piotr Kowalski. It tells the story of a man named Alan Gates who”s diagnosed with terminal cancer. But when he finds out that his tumor is responsible for giving him special abilities, Alan uses these powers to combat an underground army hellbent on upending society.

BOOM! has a first-look deal with Fox. Wan will produce the film alongside Ross Richie and Stephen Christy of BOOM!, and Adam Yoelin.