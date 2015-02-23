‘Fast and Furious 7’ soundtrack gets T.I. and Young Thug: Hear ‘Off-Set’

02.23.15

T.I. teamed up with Young Thug on the world-conquering “About The Money,” and now they”re back at it in the rough-and-ready collaboration “Off-Set.”

The song is an ode to foreign cars that “ain”t even out yet,” which is fitting since the song comes off the soundtrack to Fast and Furious 7: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

The beat sounds not entirely unlike the starting roar of some gleaming push-to-start monstrosity. This makes sense, because-as ever with this franchise-speed is the order of the day. Young Thug revvs his off-the-cuff adlibs up to double-time, while T.I. praises his plug for delivering his drugs “andale.”

The Fast and Furious soundtrack hits shelves on March 17, and also features songs from the likes of Kid Ink, Tyga, YG, Wiz Khalifa, Sevyn Streeter, Prince Royce, Kevin Gates, Flo Rida and more. If you pre-order a copy now on iTunes you”ll get a copy of “Off-set” as an instant download.

