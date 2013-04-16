‘Fast & Furious 7’ stakes out a 2014 release date

Universal is not fooling around.
I understand. They’ve been looking for their ATM, their cash machine that reliably spits out money every time they release a new film in the series, and it’s been a struggle at times. They sort of backed into this one. I guarantee there was no one at the studio at the time that “The Fast and The Furious” was made who had a vision of the franchise that exists now.
Justin Lin deserves a lot of credit for turning this into what can legitimately be called a mega-franchise now. At this point, it’s such a big series, and the scale of the mayhem in each film seems to be swelling. Now that Lin is leaving, it would be easy to imagine that the studio would be worried. If you drop the ball even once with a series like this, you risk burning it down, and that’s the last thing Universal wants.
Now that James Wan is onboard to direct the seventh film in the series, Universal wants to make it clear that they are moving full speed ahead with a new movie, and today, as part of their CinemaCon presentation, they announced that July 11, 2014 is going belong to them.
I mean that, too. At this point, I would not be willing to release a film the same day as one of these because I think they’ve created a very passionate fan base. I see people planning parties for the release of part six. I see how excited people genuinely are by the new film. It’s every studio’s dream.
I think it’s got to be frustrating for the studio to realize that their aggressive schedule means they might not get their full cast back, but at this point, they’ve proven that the series is bigger than any single cast member. Besides, as long as they keep the focus on the unspoken love story between Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, everything else should fall into place.
We’ll see how the rumors about this next chapter play out. Right now, I’m just excited to see how crazy the new film is, and I’m pleased to see James Wan rewarded with what should be a whole new kind of job for him.
“Fast & Furious 6” is in theaters May 24, 2013.
I’m a bit worried about this, although it makes sense from a monetary standpoint. I was shocked by how much I enjoyed Fast Five, especially given that Fast and Furious was easily the worst film in the franchise (and I wasn’t too high on 2 Fast or Tokyo Drift, either).
Fast Five worked, for me, because Lin really committed to the physical car chases and stuntwork, and the cast was perfectly calibrated, not just to honor the legacy, but to bring the right amount of lunk-head charm, humor and badassery that it needed. Lin was a huge part of why it worked, and so was Johnson. I worry that a rush to get it to theaters, lacking the director who righted the ship (but also, honestly, almost ruined it once before) and the actor who juiced things up mean this could be a mess.
I’m a bigger fan of the unspoken love between Paul and Tyrese. 2 Fast 2 Furious was so homoerotic and hilarious.
I’m a big fan of this series, I’ve actually enjoyed every installment so far. I think squeezing one out in a year is a terrible idea that will almost definitely cause the series to fizzle out. Justin Lin did an incredible job with part 3, the one that ditched the previous characters and replaced them with Lucas Black. They obviously didn’t plan to continue, and he revived the thing and rebuilt it into something much bigger and more popular than before. If they think just anybody could do it they’re crazy. Somehow they found the exact right guy to do these movies, and they’re chasing him off by giving him an impossible schedule, at the same time probly overdoing it so that people won’t be as excited to see a new one. They’ll regret it.
That said I really love James Wan’s DEATH SENTENCE and always root for him to make another one that good. Hopefully he’ll figure out how to take advantage of Universal’s error.