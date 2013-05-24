Female comedians respond to Jerry Lewis’ claims that women aren’t funny

In a Cannes interview this week, Jerry-atric comedian Jerry Lewis (oh hahaha) was asked to name his favorite female comics, and he failed to come up with a single name. I know what you’re thinking, and no, it isn’t because Jerry’s gone senile and thinks all girls are named either “Oatmeal” or “Catheter” (Cathy for short!), it’s because he simply does not think that women are funny. Again. The best way I could think of to tackle the topic was with a round-up of female comedians (and one hilarious porn star) who tweeted their own responses to Jerry’s bullshit.

Jerry Lewis’s stock way down… smart time to make your move, ladies. – Alison Forns (@alisonforns) May 24, 2013

Jerry Whois? (TWEET EXPLANATION: This is a *very* clever pun doubling as the profound truth that Jerry Lewis is super fucking irrelevant) – Annabel Oakes (@annabeloakes) May 24, 2013

That guy who made a movie about a clown in a concentration camp doesn’t think women are funny. We care why? #JerryLewis – Susan Burke (@ThatSusanBurke) May 23, 2013

Jerry Lewis has the BEST rape jokes. – Sarah Thyre (@SarahThyre) May 24, 2013

Jerry Lewis redux re:women in comedy diminishing ‘her qualities to the lowest common denominator.”Relax Jerry.LCD audience is still yours. – Merrill Markoe (@Merrillmarkoe) May 23, 2013

imagine Jerry Lewis watching Girls – Mary Charlene (@IamEnidColeslaw) May 24, 2013

Jerry Lewis stole Adam Carolla’s joke about how women aren’t funny. What a hack! – Dana DeArmond ™ (@danadearmond) May 24, 2013

Jay Leno has Tyler Perry on The Tonight Show? Jerry Lewis must be so hard right now. – lafix (@lafix) May 24, 2013

Assume no one thinks you’re funny and it’s all business as usual. – Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) May 24, 2013

