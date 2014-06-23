Femme fatales and guns galore in new ‘Blue Estate’ game trailer

and 06.23.14 4 years ago

(CBR)

With the arrival of “Blue Estate” on PlayStation 4 this week, HeSaw has released a new trailer highlighting the dark humor and over-the-top violence of the rail shooter, as well as DualShock 4′s gyroscopic features.

Inspired by the 12-issue Image Comics series created by Viktor Kalvachev (now creative director of HeSaw), “Blue Estate” allows players to step into the shoes of Tony Luciano, the homicidal son of a Los Angeles mob boss, and Clarence, a broke former Navy SEAL who”s been hired to clean up his mess. As Tony wages a war with the Sik gang in an effort to get back his kidnapped “Helen of Troy,” Clarence struggles to end the fight.

