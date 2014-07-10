‘Fifty Shades of Grey’s’ Dakota Johnson to star in ‘Forever, Interrupted’

“Fifty Shades of Grey” lead Dakota Johnson is attached to star in the film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's “Forever, Interrupted: A Novel.”



The drama centers on a young woman who is struggling to accept the sudden death of her new husband, while striking up an unexpected friendship with his mother.



Amy Baer will produce through her company Gidden Media, while Johnson will also executive produce alongside Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake of Good Universe, and John Middleton and Roy Lee.

“Taylor”s book is exquisitely written and heart-wrenchingly honest,” Bae said in a press release. “Great romantic-drama is so hard to execute, and Taylor nailed it. And Dakota will be exquisite as Elsie, who has to deal with the sudden loss of a great love. She is a deeply thoughtful, sensitive and smart woman and actress.”



Added Kahane, “We”re thrilled that Dakota has come on board as a partner in the film, not only starring, but also taking an active role behind the camera in helping us shape the film.”



Johnson recently finished work on Scott Cooper's gangster movie “Black Mass” opposite Johnny Depp. She'll also star in in the William Shakespeare adaptation “Cymbeline” alongside Ethan Hawke Meanwhile, “Fifty Shades of Grey” opens next February.