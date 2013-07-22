‘Fight Club’ sequel in the works

So Comic-Con is over but the little ripple repercussions will keep spreading this week, I imagine. One nugget that dropped over the weekend that immediately caught my eye this morning was the fact that “Fight Club” author Chuck Palahniuk is working on a graphic novel sequel to the book that spawned David Fincher’s 1999 consumerism-lynching film.
The news came during a panel and was confirmed by the author to the website chuckpalahniuuk.net. “It will likely be a series of books that update the story 10 years after the seeming end of Tyler Durden,” Palahniuk told the outlet. “Nowadays, Tyler is telling the story, lurking inside Jack, and ready to launch a come-back. Jack is oblivious. Marla is bored. Their marriage has run aground on the rocky coastline of middle-aged suburban boredom. It’s only when their little boy disappears, kidnapped by Tyler, that Jack is dragged back into the world of Mayhem.”
As long as it doesn’t spawn another movie (because the first is so pristine, part of that glorious year of filmmaking, and has no need for revisitation), I’m in love with this. It’s a great concept and the graphic novel format is a wonderful playground to work through it.
Pahalniuk said that due to contract obligations, the project can’t come to light for a while, but that his publisher might allow him to launch it earlier than 2015 since it will be serialized. It will, he promised, “be dark and messy.” Naturally.
I’ve been working on a separate project about 1999 lately and so I’ve been steeped in the films released that year, particularly “Fight Club.” Like so many gems of that period, it wasn’t well-represented at the Oscars, picking up a lone (albeit deserved) nomination fro Best Sound Editing. It reminds me of “Drive” in that way.
But 1999 wasn’t well-represented on the whole at the Oscars that year, I’d argue. Where was “Three Kings?” Where was “Eyes Wide Shut?” Where was “Run Lola Run?” Why such limited recognition for “Election” and “Topsy-Turvy” and “Magnolia?” I’d be tempted to just chalk it up with a dismissive “typical,” but it seemed a rather embossed quality of the film awards season that year that the truly great, year-defining work wasn’t very well-represented at the Oscars. And the best film of the lot — Michael Mann’s “The Insider” — walked away with zero trophies. Sigh…
Anyway, be on the lookout for this follow-up when it finally makes its way to the page. It sounds intriguing and it would be nice to catch up with Jack and Marla and, of course, Tyler after all this time.
Maybe the author wants to pay some bills and is jumping on the comic book bandwagon to get there. I think he needs to find his own inner-Tyler.
Hmmm…I wonder what Tyler Durder would say about it.
Anyway, I’m not too excited. The movie is one of the best of the 90s, but the book is Palaniuk’s worst and one of the most annoying things that I have ever read.
1999 was truly a spectacular year for cinema, how Nicole Kidman didn’t get nominated for her turn in *Eyes Wide Shut* (her monologue toward the beginning of the movie should have landed her the award, period), or how *Magnolia* didn’t dominate pretty much every category is beyond me. *Fight Club* is definitely one of those like *Drive*, but it’s so worth revisiting, it lives on in ways some of the winners (like *Boys Don’t Cry* for example) will never be able to. The ending of *Fight Club* is so spectacular, I certainly do not need to see a sequel, but like you said, the graphic novel format is a pretty cool way to revisit the characters.
“Cider House Rules,” maybe. “Girl, Interrupted,” maybe.
“Boys Don’t Cry” is a tremendously powerful piece of work and is just as good, just as relevant (if not more so), and just as striking today. Have you even seen it? Your dismissive words makes me think not.
I’ve seen it, researched it, and read about it plenty. I find it to feature an incredibly overrated performance by Hillary Swank. The story is tremendously powerful, yes, the film about the story just doesn’t work for me.
I like the idea of a sequel. The original movie is merely decent but I would kill to see Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, and Helena Bonham Carter work together again (although I guess Pitt’s character wouldn’t return given the ending of the movie).
‘Fight Club’ literally blew my end when I saw it at the ripe old age of 13. It was just unlike anything I had ever seen and really pushed me to look at films in a different matter and I will always be appreciative of that.
Palahniuk is one of my favorite living authors and I always read what he releases and doesn’t really seem like author who would make this project just to ‘cash-in’. He obviously feels that there’s a story worth telling.
As for 1999, it is indeed a great year for cinema. What are something other notable years? 2007 immediately comes to mind.
Of the last decade, 2004 and 2009 were particularly special.
2009 was the one for me.
2002 and 2010 were my favorites in the 2000s, I like films from 2009, but I thought the list the Oscars came up was very disappointing (I still can’t believe Bullock and Bridges won for those films)