Film Nerd 2.0: A Tale Of Two ‘Spider-Man’s

About a week ago, my kids walked into the office where I spend most of my time, the two of them both smiling broadly.
I knew as soon as I looked at them that they were struggling not to laugh before revealing their joke. Toshi spoke first, and he sounded completely rehearsed, like he and Allen made a plan. “Daddy, you know how you said we could ask you any question?”
“Yes,” I replied, and I got scared, flat-out scared that they were about to ask me something like “What’s a blow job?” On the day they do ask that, I plan to reply, “Five dollars, same as in town,” and then vanish in a puff of smoke.
Thankfully, though, this was something more innocent, more fitting of the mindset of two comic-book crazy kids who are mainlining pop culture. Toshi nudged Allen, giving him his cue to ask the question, and even before Allen started speaking, he started laughing, and when he talks and laughs at the same time (which is often because he is a very silly little boy), it’s like Woody Woodpecker trying to describe something to you. Waves of giggles as he struggled to ask, “When Spider-Man has to go poop, does he have to take his whole costume off?”
So of course I’m in tears from laughing, too, at this point, trying to stop, and I finally managed to answer, “Yes, but he has to leave his mask on.” Because that image entertains me mightily.
Allen nodded as I spoke, satisfied with the answer, and walked away with a single “Cool.” And that was that. Pleased with themselves for asking it in the first place, still trailing little flurries of self-satisfied laughter, Toshi and Allen left my office and went back to the playroom. As they pulled my office door closed, Allen’s last comment to Toshi was, “I knew it. I told you.”
I mention this because Spider-Man has been on their minds lately. About four years ago, a friend of mine told me that he was going to start scanning all of his comic books to make a digital archive, and he offered to take my comics and do the same with them. I gave him a refrigerator box full of comics and graphic novels, and for the last four years, I completely forgot about the project. It was just before the end of the year that he got in touch and told me that I should download a comic book reader for my computer, and then he sent me a zip file that contains all the comics I gave him plus all of his comics, all digital now. My boys have gone hog wild, and with a massive archive of Marvel and DC books available to them (along with a healthy smattering of Carl Barks Disney comics), they are starting to experience the real deal, straight from the tap, instead of Hollywood’s interpretations of the characters. Their introductions to Iron Man, The Hulk, Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor, the Green Lantern, Batman, Superman, and more may have come from seeing them as flesh-and-blood interpretations, but they’re starting to realize that the characters have existed for decades in various versions, and they’re excited about being able to go back and read the stories that came first.
During a recent out-of-town trip for my wife, the boys and I found ourselves with a long weekend available to us, and they’d been asking for a while if they could see one of the “Spider-Man” films. They had finally read the original origin issue of the comic, and I told them that they could see one of the movies. That led to a long debate between the two of them about which film they wanted to see, the Sam Raimi film from 2002 or the Marc Webb film from 2012. Toshi seemed to be all about the Raimi film because, and I quote, “They made a bunch of these, so it’s good,” while Allen wanted to see Webb film because, as he pointed out, “It’s pecsactular!” Both good points, obviously, and in the end, we decided to watch each of them, one on Saturday, one on Sunday, and then Toshi told me that he was going to review them for me.
“What do you mean?”
“I’ll write your reviews for you.”
“You mean you’ll tell me what you think?”
“No. I’ll write them down on paper.”
“Seriously?”
“I can do that. It’s easy. You do it all the time, right?”
It’s always good to know that your seven-year-old thinks your job looks easy, and I told him that if he was willing to write the two reviews, then I would definitely let them watch both of the films. We made both of the viewings into events. We read comic books first, then we put on the films, then we spent some time breaking each of them down afterwards. Both of the films push right up against the edge of what I’m willing to show them, so we definitely talked about some of the content and some of the imagery. I’d forgotten how ugly much of Mary Jane’s life is, and how frank Norman is in his condemnation of her. There’s definitely an undercurrent of sexuality that is much stronger in the Raimi film, and the boys seemed upset by how mean people were to Mary Jane and by the assault in the alley. In addition, the Goblin’s death is fairly violent, and we talked about it afterwards. Allen in particular seemed struck by it, and he seems to be the one who needs to figure out his feelings about something out loud, while Toshi tends to walk away, think it over, and come back with his own thoughts.
The first film has not aged especially well in terms of visual effects, but I think it’s got a more genuine comic book voice. Tobey Maguire’s take on Peter Parker is very specific. He’s a nerd, and he definitely takes his share of abuse from the universe, but there’s a very zen sense of acceptance to the way he plays it, even before he gets his powers. That smile of his, unflappable even when things just seem stacked against him, is a big part of how he defines Parker. Toshi is very focused on cinematic portrayals of bullying right now, and we’ve talked about how there are a few kids in his class who seem to set the tone for everyone else. If they say something is cool, it’s cool, and if they say something is lame, it’s lame, and the wind seems to change direction almost ever day. Some days, those guys are Toshi’s buddies, and some days, they’re not, and he’s had some afternoons where he felt left out and poorly treated. On one of those days, he asked me about the word “nerd,” and he felt bad because he got called the word for the first time.
I’ve been waiting for that one, and I explained to him that “nerd” used to be a bigger deal than it is now. I told them there was a time when it was a bad name to be called, but that time has long since passed. After all, nerds rule the world today. I went down a list of people who could be considered nerds, including pretty much every filmmaker Toshi likes, the President of the United States, and the astronauts and scientists that Toshi admires. I explained to him that “nerd” today just means “someone who is really into something,” and then I asked him if he knows the name of the column I write about the movies I watch with him and his brother. “No,” he said, and so I pulled the column up on the computer to show him. He read it out loud to Allen, who was listening to the conversation. “Film Nerd 2.0.” He asked me to explain it, and I told him that I am happy to call myself a “film nerd,” since that just means I know a lot about movies and spend a lot of time enjoying them. I could tell that he wasn’t convinced, so I told him that Peter Parker is a nerd, and he should think about that as we watch the movies.
Sure enough, by the end of the first “Spider-Man,” Toshi seemed to get that Peter is a good guy who just doesn’t get a fair shot from people sometimes. He saw how Peter treated Mary Jane and his Aunt May and how he handled his problems, and he told me that he liked Peter a lot and that it wasn’t fair for people to pick on him. He and Allen were both frustrated by the ending of the Raimi film, though, because they couldn’t get their heads around the self-sacrifice of Peter’s decision not to be with Mary Jane. It just didn’t make sense to them.
Toshi asked me to help him look up the movie on the IMDb, another recent fascination of his, and then he told me to go away. I let him use the office while I got his brother ready for bed, and I told Toshi he could finish whatever he was working on in the morning.
The next morning, when I woke up, there was a review waiting on my desk. This is a picture of how that made me feel:
I read it immediately, and I could tell that Toshi had made some notes when he had asked me about what goes in a review. He definitely approached it as a formula, and for a first effort, it’s not bad.
“Spider Man
Directed by Sam Raimi
Written by David Koepp
I saw Spider Man.
I saw it at my house.
I love it.
I watched it with my brother and father.
About a human spider. Tobey Maguire plays Peter Parker really good. He is funny and he did a good hero. I like the finger moves. It was on blu-ray.
I love it.
Being a hero is good. It tells us that the Green Goblin is such a jerk. He has secrets about being the Green Goblin, and Harry doesn’t know it. Mary Jane is pretty and Peter likes her, but she likes Spider Man. She doesn’t know he is Peter!
JJJ is funny. I like the way he yells a lot.
It is a very good movie.
And I like the Green Goblin’s bombs.
But he died?”
That night, we sat down to watch the Webb version, and I tried to explain to them that we were going to see the beginning of Spider-Man’s story again, but different. Even after we watched the movie, I’m not sure they understand the notion that these are two different continuities. As late as this afternoon, Toshi tried to explain to Allen that the Green Goblin can’t be in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” because he died already. As we watched “The Amazing Spider-Man,” though, it seemed like they understood that we were seeing different versions of beats that they’d seen in the first film. They decided after much debate that they like organic web-shooters more than Peter Parker making the webbing, but they decided that they like the Lizard more than they liked the Green Goblin.
What ended up tipping things in favor of Webb’s film was the simple act of being Spider-Man. While Tobey does a nice job as Peter Parker, there’s not a lot of Spider-Man in that first film, and Garfield spends more time in the costume. In addition, I’d argue that Garfield gets the body language right in a way that Maguire never quite nails, and the boys liked watching Spider-Man swing more in the new film. It’s a far more physical thing, and when you watch them back to back, you can see the benefits of doing more of an on-set shoot for Spider-Man in costume, and the advances in CGI are also fairly evident.
They missed J. Jonah Jameson in the Webb film, and they both complained about that repeatedly. They didn’t care for Gwen’s father as played by Denis Leary, and Toshi pointed out that he though he was just like JJJ, but less funny. “He’s even got his haircut, daddy,” Toshi observed. Allen thought the Lizard was far more frightening than the Green Goblin was, but he appreciated that. He thinks bad guys should be scary, and at this point, if he’s not creeped out by a bad guy in a film, he considers that a mistake.
Once again, when we finished, Toshi took to the IMDb, and in the morning, I found another review waiting for me, finished while I was still sleeping.
I noticed how close his second review was in format to his first, and this time, I saw the notes he made about what information to include and how many paragraphs to write. I love how seriously he took this as an assignment, even if it was one he gave to himself.
“The Amazing Spider-man
Directed by Marc Webb
Written by James Vanderbilt Alvin Sargent Steve Kloves
I saw The Amazing Spider Man. I saw it at my house. I love it. I watched it with my brother and my fater.
The movie is about a kid who becomes a spider dude. Andrew Garfield as PETER PARKER. Emma Stone as GWEN STACY. Rhys Ifans is THE LIZARD DOCTOR CURT CONNERS and he is also a CGI. That is so he can be a Lizard. Martin Sheen is UNCLE BEN and he does a good job talking about how Peter can be good, and I liked him so it was bad that he got killed. Campbell Scott is RICHARD PARKER who is Peter’s father, and he has a mother named Mary too. They are gone when he is young because they are killed by somebody, and Peter is SAD.
The movie is a little funny and scary.
It was on blu-ray and it sounded really good.
I like it a lot. The movie made me think I would be like him. It made me learn that being a hero. We know Richard Parker made the spider that turned Peter Parker in to Spider man. It is a very good movie. I like the Lizard and he has A BIG BALD HEAD.
That is great.”
That’s right, Ebert. Someone’s gunning for your Pulitzer, and his name is Toshi.
More than anything, it seemed like the two films ended up blurring into one big Spider-Man themed weekend for them, and in the conversations we’ve had since, it’s obvious that there are events that they’ve got mixed up, things they thought happened in one that actually happened in the other. They’re excited to know they still have two more Maguire films to see and a new Garfield film about to start production. I figure by the time “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” rolls around, they will have managed to make sense of the two different continuities.
The most important thing about the weekend we spent with Peter Parker, though, took place the Monday morning after we watched them. I took the boys to school to drop them off, and as soon as I got the car door open, Toshi was out and on the move, running to join his classmates. I saw him swoop down on the two boys who like to run things, and he jumped over them, landing like Spider-Man in an action pose, facing the two of them.
“You know what?!” he yelled. “I’M A NERD!” Cackling, he ran off, his Batman backpack bouncing along behind him, happy as could be. He certainly is, and I couldn’t be any prouder.
Excellent as always! Thanks for sharing these, Drew!
I love these so much. They just give me the biggest smile.
How great would it be if Toshi ended up becoming involved in the industry like Drew and was able to point back to these columns as a record of his lifelong love of film?
I adored this, Drew! Thank you for sharing these with us. So much joy!
Great stuff.
Amazing stuff Drew, I wonder what ‘medium’ Toshi will be creating movie reviews for in another ten years? Will the internet still exist as it does now, or will something even more mind-blowing have taken over?
I’m a bit sad to see Sony got it right though, at least for the target audience. I’m still Team Tobes. ;)
I’m team Tobey as well – at least for Peter Parker. But I think it was more a result of what Garfield had to work with and the tone they took with the pic than anything else.
I also agree with Nick (below) that number 2 was the best overall so far. Doc Ock as performed by A Molina was superb! And the scene on the train after Spidey has saved the passengers was a classic bit of Marvel.
That’s really fascinating and sweet. I hope they enjoy Spider-Man 2 – for my money it’s the clear pick of the bunch and maybe my favourite superhero movie of all.
Wonderful to know we have someone to carry on your voice when your gone Drew. I hope that one day my kids will enjoy Toshi’s reviews as much as we all enjoy yours. Cheers
What a great column… I love every time I read FilmNerd2.0. It never disappoints.
Questions for you Drew:
Have you yet had to handle any issues where your boys really disagree on a film, i.e.: if one really likes something and the other really doesn’t, and the idea of healthy disagreement and how that’s okay (doesn’t make one dumb for liking/not liking, that kind of thing)?
Also, have you run into any issues where your boys really like something and you don’t, or vice-versa? Or are they still taking their queues on what to like from Dad? (I know that was big with my and my little brother growing up… we loved the films our dad loved) If I remember correctly, you dislike the Goonies, but they liked it (being they were the more correct age than you when you saw the film first), correct? Has anything like that happened since then?
And lastly… when we gonna get the Back to the Future FilmNerd2.0? I know it’s out there! Where is it? ;-)
Proof that Nerd parents are the best kind of parents.
Drew,
You, Sir, are awesome.
Made my day, sir. This column is probably my favorite film writing online anywhere. Such a wonderful combination of seeing films through young eyes, your own commentary on revisiting those films, and the way their perception can affect yours. Keep on fighting the good fight.
Another good one Drew.
Love the article, Drew as always. But: a question I’ve been pondering and don’t have the answer to yet, so it’s not a criticism, necessarily… As a professional screenwriter, I’m sure you don’t buy pirate DVDs of films; but what about the ethics of scanning a comic book and then sharing it? Sure, it’s no different to ripping a CD for somebody from your hard drive; even though that’s at the benign end of IT sharing, it is still technically a theft (as in: it could be argued that a person, without the ripped copy, might actually go out and buy the CD). One could argue that your friend has made a “pirate” copy of a comic: now, in your case, that was a scan of property that you’d already bought, and I think that’s your right to do so; but the two of you also shared each others’ comics, without the other person buying the original (you can see where I’m going with this…). Which means no money going into independent comic book shops, from back issue sales, or revenue going to either the comic book companies or, as a percentage, to the creators… When Marvel digitizes its comic books, however, it does so in a way that is designed to make money for the publishing house, thereby supporting the business (not that I’m remotely concerned about Marvel’s bottom line. As a long time comic book nerd I still bristle at their treatment of Kirby and their whole stable of creators like re: royalties). As I say, I’m not trying to be provocative – and of course the do-it-yourself copying is hardly an attempt to defraud anybody or make money from re-sales – just wondering about ethics in an increasingly digitized world…
As always, it’s a pleasure to take my daily dip into your column.
I don’t know how you can compare creating digital copies of something you already own in a physical medium for your own (or own family’s) use to any sort of piracy. Drew’s specific action seems completely different than even the relatively benign act of ripping a CD for a friend. As to two friends swapping comic books…
Have you bought every single paper book or comic that you’ve EVER read? Or have you borrowed them or had them given to you by friends? Was that piracy? What about library books?
One of the perils of e-books is exactly the scenario you seem to be implying — a digital copy that is only supposed to be used once, by one person, and cannot be legally shared for any reason by anyone else. Which counteracts the last 1500+ years of human history. Freely sharing a book (be it comic or otherwise) with others has been part of the very essence of how knowledge is passed on. What does it say about our mindset, and our kids’ mindsets that the idea of sharing your own comic books DIGITALLY instead of via paper brings up some sort of ethical question?
“Rhys Ifans is THE LIZARD DOCTOR CURT CONNERS and he is also a CGI. That is so he can be a Lizard.”
I’m dying laughing here. That is so fantastically great.
I’ve really missed these columns. So happy to get a new one.
Oh man, even your kids are against you when it comes to “The Amazing Spider-Man”!
To respond to Robin first: thanks for your thoughtful insights, and I wasn’t meaning to imply that Drew was a pirate (far from it, I have always admired the hell out of him as my first stop for commentary, and also as a clear voice of both pragmatism and creativity within the screenwriting community, and I think I was clear about that from the start…).
But I would like to respond to a couple of points you make, because we should be having these discussions.
1.) When I was 16, or so, my friend Neil Greenwood bought #137 of X-Men “Death of a Phoenix” and let me read it; and after being blown away by it, I wanted it for my own collection: to have and leaf through whenever it took my fancy. So I went out and paid for a copy. For the convenience of being able to read it without ringing Neil up (pre-cell phone, of course) and cycling over to his house, and then having to make small talk with his mum before I could get that issue #137 back into my sweaty mitts for a half hour. We were freely sharing a comic book (and I agree that sharing is an incredibly important part of building up one’s creative influences through peer contact), but “ownership” and access to it was defined by who, in a pre-digital age, owned the physical copy.
2.) Where we might disagree more strongly is in your analogy of the library, and here’s why: authors agree to lease books, or let their publishers negotiate that as part of ancillary rights, for public libraries. The author agrees to this relationship. Signs off on it. Whether they truly benefit from the exposure (and I’m sure that that is a great part of the attraction. Creative people seek audiences, not just revenue from sales…) or not, it’s still a very clear agreement. Library e-Books are “loaned” to Kindle readers just like physical books i.e. they have a limited contract after which it disappears from the Kindle; just like you have to return the physical book or face fines, so that other people in the community can access that same physical book without having to wait for months whilst someone who doesn’t return it. Showing that digital copy to a friend, whilst it’s on your Kindle, is no different to letting Neil Greenwood, 32 years ago, deign to show me #137: it’s consensual. All parties know that anyone can look at it in that context. Marvel Comics knew that I wasn’t going to go out and invent a printing press to recreate #137, or hand copy it… If I wanted it that bad: bingo for their sales, and bingo for me, to get to see Scott Summers, again and again, suffer such grief…
Again, I’m trying to navigate these issues myself, as a screenwriter who has his own intellectual properties; and maybe these arguments will appear quaint over the next decade, like a vestigial pre-digital appendix; but to pretend that these aren’t at least real areas fof contention is more to do with your personal convenience (sorry, Drew, not entirely convinced by your analog versus digital “convenience” argument. I’m sure you wouldn’t feel like that if someone ripped one of your movies for storage reasons. I mean, not that it’s cause for you to go ballistic if I buy a pirate DVD of “Skin & Bones” in an El Sereno parking lot, but that does mean that I don’t have to go to Amazon to buy it, and you lose, what, 0.00000001 cent royalty. And that could go to Toshi and Allen’s college costs, right?).
It is extremely vague, you are both right, and I am not trying to accuse anybody (it’s not like I haven’t ripped a few CDs before I even knew there was an issue), and we are all learning. And, with everything else much more serious going on in the world, I know that reading a scanned version of #137 doesn’t change Chris Claremont or John Byrne or Terry Austin or Marvel’s (sorry, I mean Disney. The company that sued to have a childrens’ cancer ward mural of its characters removed because the hospital didn’t get permission…), doesn’t amount to a hill of beans. But, as creatives, this is a conversation that needs to be developed…
But Drew, what about the fact that your friend put his own comics in the zip file as well? You didn’t buy those, and he’s presumably kept the scans of YOUR comics even though he didn’t buy them himself. I agree with you that transferring from physical to digital is totally okay, but pooling your collection with a friend like that sounds like straight-up copyright infringement to me (albeit a fairly harmless variety).
Fan-freaking-tastic article. As if I expected any less.
Also, the friend who downloaded the comics seems like he has inadvertently (or not) stumbled onto a napster for comics. He better be careful or he might end up like Sean Parker…oh wait he is a billionaire.
Understood. Neat idea though. I wonder why marvel and dc haven’t started uploading their old comics into some sort of “legacy” collection. Unless they have and I just don’t realize it.
Drew, great article and the pictures definitely made it. Your sense of excitement over your sons taking an interest in your passions is obvious and must be a great feeling. Keep up the good work man and I’m dying to read Toshi’s next review (or maybe an Evil Dead remake set visit?)
Remember that “Seinfeld” where Jerry and Elaine are torturously forced to spend time and admire a parent’s self-proclaimed “most beautiful child ever?”
Yeah, this is pretty much the blog version of that episode. No offense, but your kid just isn’t that special to the rest of us, Drew.
Stick to reviewing films and leave the domestic soap opera garbage at home where it belongs. After all, that’s what the rest of us “adults” do in our professional careers.
Film Nerd 2.0 is one of the best things Drew has ever done, and he’s done some pretty cool stuff. Speaking as both a father and a film fan, I love it.
MoretolifethanSW, if you can’t see the value of chronicling a film-lover’s evolution from kid to adult (especially as witnessed by a professional film reviewer)… Please, oh please rid the entertainment world of any further opinions you wish to espouse. Your kind is not welcome here.
I absolutely adore each and every Film Nerd 2.0 entry you make, Drew. Reminds me so much of when I discovered films myself at that age. Don’t let asshats like the above ruin it for you. If you ever get discouraged, the fact that Toshi’s already writing reviews of his own volition is some serious parent-meets-critic crossroad awesome that you should be proud of. Doing a damn fine job by your readers and your sons, sir.
No one is forcing you to read these, you know.
I’m glad this was brought up, although it could have been addressed in a more tactful way. First, I’d like to say that the Nerd 2.0 series has brought me great joy. Especially the Star Wars entries. There were times when I actually got a lump in my throat. It has been sweet, special and endearing to witness a father taking his children on the adventure of pop culture discovery. For those of us who do not have kids and probably will never have them, it’s especially bittersweet.
Having said that… I do feel, Drew, that some of your movie critique has been (at times) filtered a bit too much through your boys. And, while I would never resort to the Seinfeld analogy above, I have sometimes thought that the revisiting of your movie experiences through your children was more about a doting parent and less about sharing of personal details.
I guess what I’m saying, and perhaps not too well, is that there is a line where hearing about someone else’s kids goes from cute, sweet and special to something that isn’t. At least not all the time. And I fully admit that it’s probably because I don’t have children that I feel that way.
Nothing against you, Drew. There is more to admire here than not. But I wanted to throw my constructive $.02 into the ring.
And as you’ve already pointed out, there are plenty of places one can go for different kinds of discussions on nerd culture. At this time in your life, this is yours, and most of us are happy to share that with you.
I can understand someone getting slightly annoyed with Drew injecting his kids into general film reviews… but, dude, the name of this recurring column is Film Nerd 2.0. It’s express purpose is to talk about his kids being introduced to things a lot of us have enjoyed for years. (And I happen to be a big fan of it.) So why not skip these and stick to the non-FN2 stuff, hmm? Then we’ll all be happier.
now those were reviews! sam strange oughta be taking notes.
“Rhys Ifans is THE LIZARD DOCTOR CURT CONNERS and he is also a CGI.”
‘Also a CGI’ is a phrase for the ages.
I hope Toshi keeps up the reviews. That line is gold :-)
Now I want to know who are Toshi & Allen’s favorite filmmakers.
Very cool man… It’ll be interesting, when theyre of age, of course, to see how they feel about the Burton and Nolan Batmans.
I’m of a mind that the two films are pretty equal. Raimi is a better director to me and the first film feels more like a Spider-Man film. The story is more simple, but that’s because the second one is trying way too hard. The second film has a better cast and better special effects. In the end it all seems to even out for me. That said, Spider-Man 2 is the best of the four.
Drew, you’ve gone on record as not really liking the Webb film very much; did seeing the two films back-to-back, and in the presence of your kids, modify your impression of the film at all, either way?
Pooling digital files is straight up stealing. However you want to rationalize it, please don’t teach others (your kids) that this is okay. I am amazed that you would admit so clearly that you did this (is their not an editor that this filters through?). COPYING IS STEALING!