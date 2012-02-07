Review: Film Nerd 2.0 gets a sneak peek at ‘Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’ in 3D

Well, it’s still “The Phantom Menace.”
That’s pretty much all the review that matters. Either you’re okay going to see the first chapter of the “Star Wars” prequels, released to such heated response in 1999, or you’re not. The only new thing I can discuss is the 3D post-conversion, and that’s another topic where it feels like everyone already knows their opinion about it before I say a word.
We’re going to have some more content related to this re-release of the 1999 film this week, and all of it is going to be related to our Film Nerd 2.0 column. After all, if we hadn’t watched the movies for the column last year, and if Toshi hadn’t started doing interviews for the column, there’s a chance none of what happened last week would have happened.
Remember… I spent over a decade officially Banned From The Ranch. While it upset me at first, it eventually just became a funny story, a battle scar from my long time writing about films online. The short version of the story is that I learned about the banning in early 2000, when Harry and I were in San Francisco for a screening event, and we got invited out to Skywalker Ranch for a tour. When we submitted names, everyone was cleared except me, and they explained that it was because I had reviewed the script for “The Phantom Menace” a year earlier. Once that was established, I had to accept it, and I just resigned myself to never visiting the property or even being allowed to visit ILM’s facility at the Presidio.
So, of course, you’re going to be able to see footage of me visiting the Ranch and the Presidio in the next few days. I’m still having trouble believing how quickly it all came together, but at least I got to share it with Toshi, so I have a witness to how cool it was.
The end of our visit was the screening of the actual film. We walked out of the ILM theater and onto buses that took us directly to the airport, so this really was the end of the trip. I’ll say this regarding the work Fox has done to sell the idea of this re-release: Toshi was positively frantic to see this thing. He has been excited since he first heard that they were combining 3D and “Star Wars,” two things he loves. And, yes, he loves 3D. It’s probably a matter of habit at this point, because almost the entire time he’s been going to see movies theatrically, 3D has been part of that experience in some measure. I still remember one of the very first times we took him to see anything, it was a press screening of “The Ant Bully,” and it was being held at The Bridge in IMAX 3D. We ended up seated right next to the film’s executive producer, Tom Hanks, which was a real thrill for my wife. We put the big glasses on Toshi, the lights went down, and about two and a half minutes into the film, those giant glasses went flying about five rows forward as Toshi literally clawed them off his head before he got up and went running around the lobby for the next 90 minutes.
His manners have gotten a little better. Now he asks me in advance if he gets to wear glasses during the film, and he was excited when they handed out the glasses for “The Phantom Menace.” Since the first time he saw the film, he’s probably watched it five or six more times. He and his brother watch the movies in an odd sort of constantly-shuffled rotation now, watching for scenes, watching for specific images or characters or fight sequences. They seem to think of all “Star Wars” movies as roughly equal, in terms of quality. It’s all just “Star Wars” to them.
I will say this: the time and money they spent working on this post-conversion is evident in the final result. It is technically very impressive. The work that was done to create a 3D version of the movie results in something that looks like that was always the point. The pod race is probably the scene that most directly benefits from the conversion, and the space battle near the end of the film also looks particularly good. In general, though, the film’s environments are where the effect is most pronounced. Coruscant, Naboo, the desert cities of Tattooine… they look fantastic in this release. One thing that struck me this time around is that “The Phantom Menace” is shockingly light on set pieces, all things considered. Both of the other prequels will offer far more sequences where this sort of upgrade will stand out, but this film has to handle most of the expository shoe leather. Even so, Toshi stayed engaged and excited throughout the film, and since we had almost three hours to wait at the airport, I heard three hours of “Dad, do you remember that part where Darth Maul jumps and then Obi-Wan jumps?” “Yes.” “That was awesome. Dad, do you remember that part where…”
That’s a good review when you’re getting it from a six-year-old. That means it hit them dead center somewhere and they’re processing it. When Toshi’s indifferent to a movie, it just glances right off of him and he’ll offer up, at most, “It was good.” When he can’t stop chattering afterwards, it’s because it really got to him, and he needs to talk it out. I know I’ve got at least one more theatrical viewing of this 3D version ahead, because there’s no way my younger son, Allen, is going to let his brother be the only one who sees “Star Wars” in the theater. Nope. That will not stand. I have been informed repeatedly already, and we’re looking at showtimes and figuring out when it’s going to happen.
The cut of the film is the slightly longer edit that first appeared on home video a while ago, then fine-tuned a bit for the recent Blu-ray release. The beginning of the pod race is longer, with full introductions for almost every one of the pod-racing aliens, and the drunken Yoda puppet from the original ’99 release has been replaced with Rob Coleman’s just-plain-awesome digital Yoda. I would never want them to change a frame of “Empire,” but the puppet work in “Phantom Menace” was hardly sacred text. They got him wrong, basically, and this really is a fix.
I’ll have more on the full story of my time in San Francisco as the week continues, but for now, I let Toshi pick the letter grade for “The Phantom Menace 3D,” which explains how it gets an “A.” That seems to be on the high side from my point of view, but talking to Toshi, this could well be the defining experience with “The Phantom Menace” to him. It meant that much to him to see it in the theater, to see it on a giant screen in crystal clarity, with sound that surrounded and shook him. And I can’t negate how strong his experience was just because I didn’t totally have the same experience.
You can see for yourself if you’re as enthusiastic when the film opens in theaters everywhere on Friday.
I finally watched the TPM blu ray about a week ago (I didn’t want to watch the 3D re-release before I watched the blu ray I got for a Christmas gift) and while I kind of miss the Yoda puppet just really for the sentimental reason of it being Frank Oz’s final pupettering performance (as far as I know) the digital one looked much, much better and it’s “performance” was about the same. Except with a lot more subtitles. Was a bit jarring at first, though, cuz I’ve seen the movie a bunch of times already and I’m still expecting Yoda puppet. I’ll get used to it.
Oh, and the extended Pod Race introductions is grand (The three-stooges pit droid team cracks me up cuz it’s so damn blatantly three stooges for about 5 seconds), but I’m fairly certain one bit added to the DVD-version onward was when they first land on Corsucant and there’s the pretty yet somewhat superfluous bit of Jar-Jar & Anakin getting on the sky-taxi-thingie.
Went with friends on opening day in ’99, purchased tickets two weeks in advance, left school early, broke a few speed limits with Duel of The Fates blaring, anticipating the second coming since seeing the trailer on MTV. Its hard to explain the way a movie can just sucker punch people mentally. What started as an enthusiatic crowd looked and sounded like we just learned the President had been shot at the end. I could ramble on about the day STARWARS died but I think Dubbya said it best, There’s an old saying in Tennessee — I know it’s in Texas, probably in Tennessee — that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again
I believe there to be several (subtle, effective) unreported FX fixes/refinements to TPM and AOTC outside of digital Yoda for the BD release. Looking forward to a digital theatrical presentation.
Which leads me to another point…movies are made to be played in cinemas. The motive is clear of course but the notion of a reissue seems lost on most of the under-35 set, never having to content themselves with that option to see movies more than once.
So where do you rate this in the pantheon of conversions, Drew? Because I’ve never seen a conversion that didn’t leave a pretty terrible taste in my mouth, but if anyone would actually pull it off technically, it’d probably be Lucas.
Well, at least you explained the “A” grade! Still, I’m not sure I’ll ever see any of the prequels again, and certainly not at a 3D ticket price
My wife and daughter are off camping this weekend, and while my daughter loves Doctor Who, Harry Potter and spooky movies, I can’t get her interested in Star Wars, Star Trek, or LoTR.
Thus, my 6-year old son and I are going to head out on Saturday and watch TPM.
It sort of pains me that he thinks Jar-Jar is funny, but he’s definitely the target demographic.
Perhaps your great articles last year of the blu ray releases / family viewing made it to George Lucas and helped in getting the “Banned From The Ranch” embargo lifted?
When I saw a preview for TPM, the 3D looked rather unimpressive and, well, flat. Especially compared to the 3D conversion showcased in the Titanic preview also shown. I was rather surprised at that, since I figure ILM would make sure it would be the best possible 3D conversion. But maybe that’s just that trailer I saw, since you say the 3D looks good.
I for one am excited to see this next week. As a life long Star Wars fan I’ve been given the chance to take all my kids, ages 19 to 7 to a theatre to see the movies together. Hate on the prequels all you want but its going to be a great family memory for us.
Re-watched the prequels on blu-ray a few weeks ago for the first time in forever. The only problems I have with them is the casting of Anakin, both in TPM and the next two.
Still feel they should have started the prequels with a story like Attack of the Clones, with a teenage Anakin.
I decided when the Blu-rays came out with further alterations that I was done continuing to line the pockets of Mr. Lucas so I certainly won’t be paying to see his weakest film again. However good the post-conversion may be by post-conversion standards, this is a completely unnecessary and cynical way of milking the fanhs for all they’re worth.
I’m glad there are some that can still find some pleasure in it but the fact that this is taking up screen space again is quite depressing. Writing from the UK where we are still seeing some of 2011’s acclaimed smaller releases gradually working their way to us, the re-release of The Phantom Menace is taking up screen space that should be going to the likes of Martha Marcy May Marlene and A Dangerous Method this coming weekend. I live near a big city and the fact that I can’t find a screening of either of these but every multiplex is showing The Phantom Menace is positively infuriating, and makes Lucas’ assertion that films such as his facilitate smaller, independent films even more of a joke than ever.
So when you pay good money to see a shiny new version of what you already know to be a bad film, it just makes it harder not only for good, original work to get made but actually seen by audiences.
I see your dilemma Drew. After all these years you finally get off the blacklist. No longer an Apostate, you are allowed to set foot in Star Wars Mecca, something every true film nerd is required to do at least once in their lives if they are able. Yet your very first review after this blessed event revolves around The Phantom Menace, the movie that killed the Star Wars dream once and for all. It’s like some kind of bad joke, isn’t it?
What can you do? Pan it like it deserves, like you have so many times in the past, and you may never see The Ranch again. Pull a Harry and proclaim “Meesa lubbed him!” as he did in his first TPM review and you will blasted from one corner of the Internet to the other.
So, you went with the “my kid loved it!” approach. I can’t blame you; on the other hand, perhaps it would have been better to ignore this release completely. It’s simple math: Zero multiplied by another number is still zero. No matter what dimension it is presented in, in the end it’s still The Phantom Menace.
Killed the dream for YOU maybe. You’re a grown-assed man. What more could Star Wars do for you anyway?
I’m a lifelong Star Wars fan and have them all on video. But I DO have to say that the prequels were sorely lacking. I will say that as much as I can tolerate Ep. 2 and like Ep. 3 more of the three prequels, Ep. 1: The Phantom Menace was the least favorite of the entire 6, in my eyes. It had zero wonder and felt pulled back on the excitement level (save for a few sequences, like the Pod races, for example, or the ending lightsaber duel). Yes, it’s a darker story about this youngling that will become the scourge of the galaxy one day, but it was so boring! And the writing itself was sorely lacking much quality enough to entertain most of the time. It felt rather tedious.
Over the years, I’ve thought of it and come to the conclusion that what I felt was missing MOST out of the prequels in regard to characters and theme was………WE HAD NO HAN SOLO CHARACTER.
Not to say we needed Han Solo specifically, but a Han-type of character. If you think of it, in the original trilogy, Han was US.
Yeah, we’d all like to think we could be Luke Skywalker: The young guy on the road to becoming a great and powerful hero. Some dug Vader due to his being the epic-level powerful mamma-jamma he is. But they were all very much BEYOND US, in various ways.
Han WAS US. He was that voice that was in the middle of all of this outlandish stuff that constantly questioned it. Always had something to say in reaction to it all. Think of that line he says how no all-knowing Force will ever replace a blaster at his side.
Han was our point of view character. He was the character we ALL saw the story through. And as he matured and became more of a heroic entity in his own right, we were along with him for the ride.
Where was that character type in the prequels?
I feel Lucas should’ve created a Han-like character…maybe even Han’s father he never really knew or something like that…to add some of that audience identification factor to the prequel trilogy.
I think that could’ve added some more interest for the audience.
As for the rerelease’s converted 3D, I was hoping AT LEAST some theaters will offer the 2D version as well. Even thought Ep. 1 is my least favorite, it’s STILL a chance to see Star Wars on the big-screen again. I’m hoping to opt for the 2D version. If none, I think I’ll pass. Converted 3D gives me a headache (unlike REAL Real3D…not converted and they bait and switch you SAYING it’s REAL) and just looks bad. A friend of mine has stated many times that converted looks as though you’re watching it under a black veil through a moving Viewmaster toy.
“Even if it sucks, I still want to see it.” That’s basically what you said. Weird.
Wow. Someone spits on you, you ask for more. Someone slaps you, you don’t turn the other cheek … you offer it. At what point does the delusion stop and people recognize that Star Wars just, well, isn’t good? OK, yeah, if you’re six. But to think Star Wars is now intended primarily for six year olds and for masochistic 30-somethings is kind of sad. But then, you look at the ratings for Clone Wars and you can see it there: Star Wars is now a cartoon show for 1.5 million kids a week. It used to be for 100 million movie lovers. But now it’s really for people who can overlook sheer awfulness and find something. I guess in a way, that’s kind of sweet. Sad but sweet.
Star Wars pissing off a dumpster fire like you is the best argument for them. I’m glad this series causes you pain, and I hope it causes every single boring person like you mental anguish well into the future.
1977 — “Star Wars” — very good
1980 — “The Empire Strikes Back” — excellent
1983 — “Return of the Jedi” — marginal
1999 — “The Phantom Menace” — godawful
2002 — “Attack of the Clones” — awful
2005 — “Revenge of the Sith” — marginal at best
I see two good films out of six. Not a very good track record. It has been 32 years since the last unequivocally good “Star Wars” film.
Return of the Jedi is also very good. I know the Ewoks get a lot of heat, but they weren’t *that* bad. Han’s rescue from Jabba’s palace was good, as was Luke’s return to Dagobah. And the non-Ewok parts of the Battle of Endor (the space and lightsaber battles) were awesome. Star Wars is like a 9, Empire is a 10 and Jedi is an 8. Now, the prequels were terrible. The first one is like a 4, the second one is like a 2 and the third one is *maybe* a 6.
Wow. Do not trust Drew’s review. Either he’s being extra-careful not to offend the Lucasfolks again, or he saw some incredibly tricked-up presentation of the film, one not likely to make it to regular cineplexes. I saw TPM3D this morning, and the conversion looks AWFUL. Flat, dull, smudgy, out-of-focus, lo-res. I walked out convinced this would be another huge Lucas debacle for people. Now, obviously the film itself is not to everyone’s taste, but I honestly cannot imagine how ANYONE could see TPM3D and think the presentation was adequate. Terrible. You’ll see.
got lost after reading a couple of paragraphs, what a crap BABBLING review…I’ll have to go somewhere else for a proper one!
What happened to the sound? I was sorely disappointed. I complained to the manager since all I heard was the sound coming from the front speakers. Was it a problem with the theater? Perhaps. A 3-D movie with only monotone sound is horrible. I’d be curious to find out what others are saying. It’s possible that the theater manager turned off the 8 side speakers to save money during the matinee. Don’t go to see this movie unless you’re a die-hard. You’ll be disappointed for sure.
I usually have a great dislike for 3D, but I loved how the TPM conversion did it – it made it seem more like a stage show than things coming out at you. Of course, I couldn’t resist seeing my favorite film of my favorite franchise again.