Final ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ trailer takes grimdark literally

#Wonder Woman #batman v superman #Batman V Superman #Superman #Batman
02.11.16

This morning the final trailer dropped for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, featuring a deeper look at Batman”s stake in this fight. At least, I think that”s what”s happening. It”s hard to tell when you literally can”t see what”s happening, save when an explosion lights up the screen. This is a superhero movie, turn on the lights! We shouldn't be squinting to figure out who is punching who or where which character is.

I really do love Batman and Superman. I”m a fan of (some of) the comics, I”ve never met a Justice League or Batman cartoon I didn”t adore, I”m ecstatic about the direction Supergirl has gone on CBS. But I will never, NEVER get behind this gritty alternate universe where Superman is a murderer whose mother says things like “You don”t owe [humanity] anything” and whose father wanted him to let children drown on a bus rather than Clark reveal his powers.

Superman is a avatar of hope and aspiration…not whatever is going on here.

The one saving grace in this trailer for me? Wonder Woman. If Gal Gadot doesn”t steal this entire film, I will be genuinely surprised.

But seriously, is it too late to run this movie through a sunlight filter? I mean, LOOK at this. It's LEGO Batman, “Darkness, no parents” absurd levels of dark.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice arrives in theaters on March 26, 2016.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman#batman v superman#Batman V Superman#Superman#Batman
TAGSBatmanBatman v SupermanBATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICEsupermanTRAILERWonder Woman

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP