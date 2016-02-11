Final ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ trailer takes grimdark literally

This morning the final trailer dropped for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, featuring a deeper look at Batman”s stake in this fight. At least, I think that”s what”s happening. It”s hard to tell when you literally can”t see what”s happening, save when an explosion lights up the screen. This is a superhero movie, turn on the lights! We shouldn't be squinting to figure out who is punching who or where which character is.

I really do love Batman and Superman. I”m a fan of (some of) the comics, I”ve never met a Justice League or Batman cartoon I didn”t adore, I”m ecstatic about the direction Supergirl has gone on CBS. But I will never, NEVER get behind this gritty alternate universe where Superman is a murderer whose mother says things like “You don”t owe [humanity] anything” and whose father wanted him to let children drown on a bus rather than Clark reveal his powers.

Superman is a avatar of hope and aspiration…not whatever is going on here.

The one saving grace in this trailer for me? Wonder Woman. If Gal Gadot doesn”t steal this entire film, I will be genuinely surprised.

But seriously, is it too late to run this movie through a sunlight filter? I mean, LOOK at this. It's LEGO Batman, “ Darkness, no parents ” absurd levels of dark.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice arrives in theaters on March 26, 2016.