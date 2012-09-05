Final ‘Breaking Dawn’ trailer to debut at MTV VMAs

This time it’s war.

Edward (Robert Pattinson) and newly-minted vampire Bella (Kristen Stewart) lead the charge against the corrupt, Michael Sheen-led Volturi in the final teaser for the final “Twilight” film. And don’t worry — there will be plenty of Jacob (“Taylor Lautner) and his wolf buddies as well. After all, he’s never been afraid of vampires.

It’s set to premiere during the MTV Video music Awards tomorrow night, but a brief teaser has made its way to the Internet. Get your pausing finger ready, because the images come fast and furious.

Watch it here:

While Edward and Bella fight side-by-side to protect their daughter Renesmee, Pattinson and Stewart aren’t exactly side-by-side in real life anymore. The film may be the last chance for Twi-Hards to see the two together.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II” opens November 16.

The VMAs air Iive tomorrow at 8 p.m./7 p.m. CT

