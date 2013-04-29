A

Watch: Final ‘Fast & Furious 6’ trailer will make you believe a man can fly

Get ready to feel all tingly, “Fast & Furious” fans.

The final trailer for the series’ upcoming sixth installment is bigger and badder than any that have come before, with a healthy dose of Superman-level gravity-defying thrown in for good measure. Yes folks, in this installment Vin Diesel can fly. And also Tyrese Gibson. Hey, it could happen.

My grade for the trailer: A. After watching it below, rate it for yourself at top left.

“Fast & Furious 6” hits theaters on May 24.
 

