Final predictions for the 2015 Oscar nominations

The long and winding road of another awards season is coming round the final turn. By early Thursday morning we'll all know who made the Oscar cut and who didn't. This year the battle to earn an Academy Award nomination is particularly fierce in categories such as Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, among others. There are going to be many worthy contenders on the outside looking in and we're already feeling for them. Still, at this point hope still abounds, even after our In Contention crew provides their predictions for this year's nominees.
It should be noted that both of us almost disagreed on as many categories as we agreed on. If our predictions hold, even with our differences, “Birdman,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “The Imitation Game,” “Nightcrawler,” “Boyhood” and “The Theory of Everything” will have major hauls. And potential players such as “Selma,” “Foxcatcher” and “Gone Girl” will not fare as well. A number of others, including “American Sniper” and “Whiplash,” will fall somewhere in the middle.
Of course, the Oscar tea leaves can be hard to read. It's a much smaller group than some of the guilds who have already announced their nominations. “Gone Girl,” “Selma” or even a universal favorite such as “Guardians of the Galaxy” could still surprise. And trust us, there are always some surprises.
You can check out our predictions in the embedded story gallery below.
(One note: Only Tapley has been brave enough to stick his neck out and predict the always dicey short categories. Check out his analyses of those categories here, here and here for your own study guide if you're looking to guess those as well.)
If Robert Duvall actually gets a Best Supporting Actor nomination, that will be the clearest demonstration of how soft that category is this year.
Bull. All it demonstrates is that voters can’t think outside the box. Or nominate obvious and worthy contenders like Josh Brolin or Ben Schnetzer.
Personally, I thought that even though THE JUDGE was “meh,” Duvall gave a great performance.
Duvall’s performance in the film is good, don’t get me wrong. But a nominated performance in such a poorly-received movie tends to speak to a perceived lack of options.
i guess. and it WAS a bad year for movies.
on the other hand, i’d prefer they give a nomination to a good performance in a mediocre film than a weaker performance in a well-recieved film (such as Alan Arkin in ARGO).
Solid predictions. Director is the most difficult for me — can’t help but feel Chazelle is going to be the 2014 Zeitlin, but betting against Tapley is so often ill-advised. I have a whole $5 riding on this, so it’s Very Important that I get it right.
Random predictions:
Unbroken is this year’s Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close and gets a Best Picture nomination.
Aniston doesn’t get nominated.
Fiennes or Spall get nominated for Actor.
Carrell takes Duvall’s slot in Supporting.
Streep doesn’t get nominated.
Can’t decide what happens with Nightcrawler. I could see Russo getting in on a wave of Nightcrawler momentum like they’re predicting and I could see Gyllenhaal missing the cut altogether.
This is an accurate assessment! Nightcrawler is this year’s big either/or (along with Selma, but for other reasons)
I think Kris’ Best Actor list is the final five: the two Brits, the two character actor hotties, and the winner.
Why do you guys not think Force Majeure will be nominated for Foreign Language Film? It feels like a strong one to me, but maybe there’s something you guys know that I don’t. Is it not sitting well with Academy members?
From what I’m seeing here, Greg is betting more on Selma and Kris on American Sniper (judging by your Actor and Director lineups). That’s an interesting question, which os these two will be favored most.
Yeah, I was wondering too about Force Majeure. Most other pundits predict it. It’s the candidate that has taken the most critics’ prizes all season, for one.
It’s a bubble player, I think. Could fall either way.
Unbroken best director and move nominations
My Spidey sense tells me the proponents for diversity are not going to be happy again this year.
Just for funsies I’ll skip ahead and predict the nominees for that film awards gala: the MTV Movie Awards.
– Boyhood.
This year’s arthouse nominee — though is it, really? It’s basically a movie about MTV’s demographic. Ellar Coltrane looks like a prime candidate for Breakthrough Performance, and that Greatest Hits of the 2000s soundtrack will certainly help the cause.
– The Fault in Our Stars.
I really didn’t like it, but it’s a teen hit nonetheless. I can easily see Shaileene Woodley winning Best Female Performance, and whichever kiss they choose to be nominated, it’ll certainly win.
– Guardians of the Galaxy.
The Avengers that really aren’t. Biggest hit of the year, with one of the most successful movie soundtracks of the year, too — even the name “Awesome Mixtape” has become trendy. Chris Pratt could win Best Hero, and some sequences are stuff of Best Fight and Best Action Sequence, too. Not so sure on Best Villain, tho.
– The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1.
The returning champ. It’s certainly the weakest entry so far, but that’s never been a trouble for the MTV Awards. Not much else to say here — it’ll probably win this year, too.
– Interstellar.
It’s become the Internet’s movie with a #1 of 2014 on IMDb. And not just that, but it’s Chris Nolan — his last three movies have been nominated here, including the Dark Knight Rises, a movie I think was far less well received even if reviews would suggest otherwise. CASE and TARS would make worthy Best Comedic Performances nominees, too.
Ok, now back to the Oscars.
Best Villain = Jake G. from “Nightcrawler”–Lou Bloom is one creepy creation!
Kris: Is the musical score for How to Train Your Dragon 2 not eligible? Because I thought it was fantastic- really one of the standouts of the year. The score for the first Dragon was nominated for an Oscar – any reason why you think the score for the sequel will get overlooked, other than it potentially being not eligible?
It’s on the list of eligible scores. I love it, too, but I just wonder if the novelty wore off.
Rather than make my own predictions in any category to compare/contrast with yours, I think I’ll just list some surprises I could see happening. Mind you, these aren’t necessarily things I think *will* happen, but things that I think are at least within the realm of possibility and would be viewed as surprises.
-The lack of guild support for “Selma” proves to be a fluke, and the movie ends up with something like 7 nominations.
-Despite precursor support, “Nightcrawler” gets almost completely shut out, including Gyllenhaal not getting. Maybe it has a “Drive”-like performance and gets just a single tech nomination (possibly Editing).
-As much as I don’t want to say it, I still think there’s a real chance Wes Anderson doesn’t make the cut in Best Director. I really hope this doesn’t happen, but I’m saying it to prepare myself just in case.
-“Foxcatcher” overcomes the lukewarm buzz and lands 6 nominations: Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actor, Original Screenplay, and Makeup/Hairstyling.
-And perhaps the least likely of all: this is the first year since the Best Picture category expanded from just 5 nominees where we see a Best Director nominee without a matching Best Picture nomination. I could theoretically see that happening for either David Fincher or maybe even a real long shot like Mike Leigh.
No love for A Most Violent Year? I think J.C. Chandor, Oscar Isaac & Jessica Chastain are all worthy of being nominated.
So do I
Just a thought guys, does it really seem realistic that Selma would get a Best Pic nomination and ONLY get Best Song?? That has never happened before and it seems nuts to think it will. I feel like the more likely scenario is that it gets a couple key nods and Best Picture, or it gets overlooked entirely and gets a lone Song nomination. Just a thought. I am guessing it will get a Director nomination, but I do know that is risky as well.
Doesn’t feel right, no. But feels as good as any other prediction would.
I vote Takamasa Ishihara (aka Miyavi) in Jolie’s “Unbroken” as best supporting actor, as a newcomer to the Hollywood screen! :) I admit I am totally biased, though, as a long-time fan of his… I’ve been keeping up with articles about the production of the movie and really felt for how difficult it was for Miyavi to play his part, because he took it so seriously.
His character as the writer portrayed him was a little too odd to be believable, though…
But I also think the directing of the movie was impeccable and that the cast visibly worked very hard, as they had to get all emaciated and everything.
I want to see more predictions for Unbroken!
I’m hoping Gena Rowlands sneaks in for “Six Dance Lessons In Six Weeks.”
Marion Cotillard should be nominated at Oscar for Two Days, One Night.
My official predictions are at the link below. “Selma” is the real wildcard to me this year. I feel like I have a decent handle on most of the other contenders, but that one could be a major player, or it could tank entirely.
Also, I’m diverging from both of you in the lead actor categories, as I’m predicting Ralph Fiennes and Amy Adams.
[moviemanifesto.blogspot.com]
I’m surprised you think Life Itself will miss for doc.
They want LIFE ITSELF to miss because it has a good chance of winning if nominated.
ETC: Please.
Re: Life Itself, do you think they’re sick of the Ebert love-in, loath to pay tribute to a critic at all, or is it something else? I know Kris has said he was underwhelmed, but most seem to have come away very moved, and James could certainly be seen as owed. (Disclosure: I haven’t seen it yet, mostly due to skittishness over seeing a person I admired in that degree of suffering.)
Otherwise, fingers still foolishly crossed for Chastain, Brolin, Fiennes, any and all associated with “Selma,” and anyone who could possibly step in ahead of Aniston. (Would even accept Blunt or Woodley at this point.) Thanks for another very thorough season of coverage, even when it points to less-than-desirable outcomes!
Life Itself is a beautiful documentary. It is emotional because of our familiarity with the subject and our knowledge of the fact he is no longer. His life and career are covered in a tactful and gentle manner. I hope Life Itself is nominated and wins. For Roger, who won a Pulitzer in life and a Oscar in death. A fitting tribute.
Surely Fiennes is a stronger contender than Cooper?
I’m surprised Hitfix doesn’t think SELMA will get a screenplay nomination. I hope it doesn’t, but I thought it was a lock in that category.
There is always room for some minor surprises on Nomination day. My gut feeling might be wrong, but what it tells me is this:
Even though it totally lacked any buzz and was almost non-absent in the precursors, I still believe the Academy will again show their admiration for Mike Leigh and nominate “Mr. Turner” for Best Picture (and Leigh at least for Screenplay, if not Director – which is probably a category too crowded). And: Timothy Spall gets in for Best Actor. It´s that kind of performance of a lifetime and Spall will always be remembered for this when people will recapitulate his career.
Besides: Fingers crossed for “Grand Budapest” and “Ida” – should be a no-brainer, but still… you never know!
Super excited for the Oscars !!