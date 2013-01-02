Final Top 10 movies at the 2012 Box Office: ‘Avengers,’ ‘Dark Knight Rises’

#Twilight #James Bond
01.02.13 6 years ago 6 Comments

From superheroes to superspies and from Dr. Seuss to Stephenie Meyer, we count down the ten biggest money-makers at the U.S. box office in 2012. Yes, “The Avengers” and “The Dark Knight Rises” are on there, but there may be a few surprises on the list as well. 

Re-live your year at the movies here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twilight#James Bond
TAGS2012 Box Officebox officebraveJAMES BONDMADAGASCARSKYFALLTEDThe Amazing SpidermanTHE AVENGERSthe dark knight risesThe Hunger GamsTHE LORAXTwilight

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP