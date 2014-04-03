Final ‘True Blood’ season, ‘Leftovers’ get June premieres on HBO

We've known for some time that “True Blood” and “The Leftovers” were premiering on HBO on June, but on Thursday (April 3), the network decided that it was time for a little specificity. 

Based on the novel by Tom Perrotta, who adapted with series showrunner Damon Lindelof, “The Leftovers” premieres on June 15 at 10 p.m. as a special birthday present to me, apparently. 

“The Leftovers” looks at the aftermath of a Rapture-type-event that may or may not have been a Rapture, leaving the remaining leftovers reexamining their place in the world. Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Carrie Coon, Ann Dowd, Michael Gaston, Emily Meade, Annie Q, Margaret Qualley, Amanda Warren and Chris Zylka head the ensemble cast.

HBO will premiere “The Leftovers” immediately following the fourth season finale for “Game of Thrones.”

The following week, “True Blood” will take over the Sunday 9 p.m. slot, launching its seventh and final season on HBO. Very few details have been revealed about the last “True Blood” season, though Season 6 left the show will plenty of balls in the air, as it were. 

HBO notes that teases for “The Leftovers” and “True Blood” will both air this Sunday (April 6), immediately before the return of “Game of Thrones.”

