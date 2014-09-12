Finally, a trailer for ‘Serena’ with Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper

What else can you really say about Susanne Bier's “Serena?” We're still waiting. “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle” have come and gone (the latter having begun and ended production with “Serena” wrapped) and still the Depression Era drama has yet to come out and play. The cards will be on the table next month, though, as the film premieres at the London Film Festival ahead of an Oct. 24 UK bow. Will it be worth the wait?
With the film still lacking a US release date, you can only imagine something is up. Maybe there has been a big push in the editing to get it to a certain place. Or maybe it just doesn't work. I can't imagine it's outright incompetent. Bier is an Oscar-winning filmmaker, and a good one. Her latest, “A Second Chance,” played the Toronto Film Festival this week.
We finally get a good look at the thing today as the first trailer has arrived. And honestly, I think it looks great. Lush photography, detailed design, performances appear to be good enough. So what's the deal?
Have a look below and tell us what you think.
The situation surrounding Serena is so bizarre. Even if it is the worst movie ever made it should be profitable for a distributor considering its cast.
BTW I think the trailer looked good too.
How strange to say Lawrence billed below Cooper. Even besides the fact that she is a much bigger star, the film is called Serena right?
a) He was billed over her in both “Silver Linings” and “American Hustle”
b) You greatly exaggerate how much star-power she has over him. Sure, she has “Hunger Games”, but they’re on pretty even terms as pop culture figures.
Not even close. You think Cooper is as much of a pop culture figure as Jennifer Lawrence?
I daresay Lawrence was one of the reasons of success for both the films. She won the Oscar for Silver Linings and nearly won for American Hustle and he was never in the running for the win on both occasions.
Nothing gets you hits or eyeballs as much as having Lawrence in your article. So no, I don’t think Cooper is nearly as big as her.
This movie was filmed prior to SLP being released. So, at that time, Cooper was the bigger star with the bigger name.
You can’t go back and renegotiate the terms of the contract just because the movie has been on the shelf for two years, and during that time Lawrence has become a far bigger star
I think I can hardly wait until this picture is released. SO look forwar to it.
From everything I’ve heard Kris, the hesitation with its release may be due to a rather dark twist that changes your perceptions of Jennifer Lawrence’s character. Honestly, from what I’ve heard, I think it’s a rather bold decision storytelling-wise, but it’s not surprising why studios would be having problems with it.
“Serena” has a US distributor, it’s MAGNOLIA PICTURES and it was picked up last year.
I’ve been under the impression that somewhere along the way that changed.
There’s nothing, like literally NOTHING in this trailer that would even imply of this film being a bad film. It actually seems like a really pleasant surprise! It looks really good. I’ve read Ron Rash’s novel and
judging from this trailer, the adaptation looks very interesting. The delay prevents pretty much everyone from expecting TOO much (me included), but the
source material and the talent involved look to have produced something intriguing to watch. I really adore Jennifer Lawrence and I think she’s a phenomenal actress and it’s clear she gives a groundbreaking, totally Oscar-worthy performance once again. I hope it gets a U.S. release soon. Really curious about the reaction from the London Film Festival and most of all of how the final product will eventually look like when I’ll finally watch it.
It looks …… like a perfectly fine movie. Problem is, I feel like amyone who’s anyone would expect this to be something of a high-caliber given the director and the 2 stars; and it may not be.
Therefore, expectations would be too high, and critics may unjustly have their claws out.
It seems the film will release the next year according a something I’ve read of Magnolia Pictures decision.
Creating drama to generate interest in the movie. That’s all there is to it.
Doesn’t compute.
I guess I am the only one that find these performances very lackluster and wooden ? Plus, both Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper comes across as very contemporary for this period piece.
Actually, I agree with Tapley …the performances look good, lush photography, and, having read the book, this appears to be a faithful adaptation. I look forward to seeing this film…hopefully, it will reach U.S. shores soon.
I’m a fan of Ms. Lawrence and Mr. Cooper, so I admit my opinion is bias. I was looking forward to this movie, but it’s true the wait has put my opinion predisposed, expecting bad acting, story or other factors.
I think it will be an acceptable movie , but will not hit the top-ranking as good or bad.
I will continue to hold on to the rumor that release had to wait for Ms. Lawrence schedule to clear-off to redo voice-over since they filmed it near the train stations. This rumor since the most logical to me, compare to all others.