Finally, a trailer for ‘Serena’ with Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper

What else can you really say about Susanne Bier's “Serena?” We're still waiting. “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle” have come and gone (the latter having begun and ended production with “Serena” wrapped) and still the Depression Era drama has yet to come out and play. The cards will be on the table next month, though, as the film premieres at the London Film Festival ahead of an Oct. 24 UK bow. Will it be worth the wait?

With the film still lacking a US release date, you can only imagine something is up. Maybe there has been a big push in the editing to get it to a certain place. Or maybe it just doesn't work. I can't imagine it's outright incompetent. Bier is an Oscar-winning filmmaker, and a good one. Her latest, “A Second Chance,” played the Toronto Film Festival this week.

We finally get a good look at the thing today as the first trailer has arrived. And honestly, I think it looks great. Lush photography, detailed design, performances appear to be good enough. So what's the deal?

Have a look below and tell us what you think.