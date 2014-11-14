Finally, Here’s ‘Julie & Julia’ without Julie

11.14.14 4 years ago

Remember when you saw that cute Nora Ephron movie “Julie and Julia” and you thought, “Oh, Meryl. Thanks for your dotty Julia Child impression. I love it! So much. But ugh, I wish Amy Adams and her stupid blog would jump in a fire”? Well, guess what: The internet has heard your cries and finally did something about then. Behold, a chap named Adam Goldman has deleted all of Julie's boring scenes from “Julie and Julia” and left us with an hour-long Meryl Streep movie. Perfection.

(via Vulture)

Around The Web

TAGSAMY ADAMSJULIA CHILDJULIE AND JULIAmeryl streep

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP