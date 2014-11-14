Finally, Here’s ‘Julie & Julia’ without Julie

Remember when you saw that cute Nora Ephron movie “Julie and Julia” and you thought, “Oh, Meryl. Thanks for your dotty Julia Child impression. I love it! So much. But ugh, I wish Amy Adams and her stupid blog would jump in a fire”? Well, guess what: The internet has heard your cries and finally did something about then. Behold, a chap named Adam Goldman has deleted all of Julie's boring scenes from “Julie and Julia” and left us with an hour-long Meryl Streep movie. Perfection.

(via Vulture)