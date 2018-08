You know what helps me get through a Tuesday? Watching Tom Hanks shoot strangers in the head and really enjoy it.

In the new music video by Buckwheat Groats, the act that also gave you “Nut I Busted,” we learn about back-to-back Oscar winner and unflinching thug Tom Hanks, who loves strip clubs, pimping, and absolutely killing it in Nora Ephron movies. Yes, this clip is as awesome as “Joe Versus the Volcano” and yes, Colin Hanks and Chet Haze make cameos. Phew.