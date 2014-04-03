Find out why Jack and Chloe are at odds in new ’24: Live Another Day’ featurette

(CBR) Four years have passed since the end of “24”, and Fox”s new limited series “Live Another Day” will reflect that passage of time. Bauer has been on the run in Europe following his fugitive status at the end of Day 8, completely removed from everyone and everything he ever knew and loved.

Even Jack”s closest ally, computer hacker Chloe O”Brian, has turned her back on Bauer. A new behind-the-scenes featurette for “24: Live Another Day” updates us on the status of the two old friends – and believe it or not, they”ve seen better days.

The “Entertainment Weekly” article goes on to explain the choice to bring 24 back from the dead, something that Kiefer Sutherland was very wary of before production began.

“It was very stressful, making the choice to come back,” he said. “That sense of responsibility to the show has not dissipated at all. When we started out, I said to [director Jon Cassar] to watch me like a hawk. If there was something that wasn”t feeling right, don”t wait to see if it works its way out. I was very scared I couldn”t remember Jack. It had been awhile.”

Watch out for Bauer”s comeback when “24: Live Another Day” debuts May 5 on Fox.