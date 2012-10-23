Fiona Apple contributes new song to Judd Apatow’s ‘This Is 40’

#Judd Apatow
10.23.12 6 years ago

Fiona Apple may be in line for an Original Song Academy Award nomination if her new song “Dull Tool” does the trick. The Los Angeles-based songwriter wrote the track for Judd Apatow’s “This Is 40,” which is due in theaters on Dec. 21.

“Dull Tool” will be nestled in among Jon Brion’s score for the film, and Apple and Brion have been known to collaborate before. You can hear Brion’s score here, on Universal’s Oscars consideration site.

Apple has appeared on soundtracks for “Pleasantville” — a cover of “Across the Universe,” no less —  and her previously released tune “Paper Bag” was featured on a track for 2011’s “Bridesmaids.”

“This Is 40” is a spin-off of “Knocked Up,” focusing in on Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann’s characters as they battle aliens intent on Earthly domination. (Just kidding, it’s about turning 40.)

“Dull Tool” is not available yet, but you can check out “Across the Universe” below.

