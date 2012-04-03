Fiona Apple reveals album artwork, tracklist for ‘The Idler Wheel…’

The title to Fiona Apple’s new album verges on impressive. So does its new cover art.
“The Idler Wheel is Wiser than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords will Serve You More than Ropes Will Ever Do” will be out on Epic on June 19, according to a post on her Facebook page, which revealed the colorful and weird artwork and the tracklist, below.
It contains several songs that she’s performed on her recent tour, including “Every Single Night,” “Valentine” and “Anything We Want” which we witnessed during Apple’s breathtaking performance at SXSW.
What do you think of the cover?
Here is the tracklist for “The Idler Wheel…”:
01 Every Single Night
02 Daredevil
03 Valentine
04 Jonathan
05 Left Alone
06 Werewolf
07 Periphery
08 Regret
09 Anything We Want
10 Hot Knife
i think anything fiona apple does is awesome