Fiona Apple reveals album artwork, tracklist for ‘The Idler Wheel…’

The title to Fiona Apple’s new album verges on impressive. So does its new cover art.

“The Idler Wheel is Wiser than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords will Serve You More than Ropes Will Ever Do” will be out on Epic on June 19, according to a post on her Facebook page, which revealed the colorful and weird artwork and the tracklist, below.

It contains several songs that she’s performed on her recent tour, including “Every Single Night,” “Valentine” and “Anything We Want” which we witnessed during Apple’s breathtaking performance at SXSW.

Here is the tracklist for “The Idler Wheel…”:

01 Every Single Night

02 Daredevil

03 Valentine

04 Jonathan

05 Left Alone

06 Werewolf

07 Periphery

08 Regret

09 Anything We Want

10 Hot Knife