Fiona Apple reveals album artwork, tracklist for ‘The Idler Wheel…’

04.03.12 6 years ago

The title to Fiona Apple’s new album verges on impressive. So does its new cover art.

“The Idler Wheel is Wiser than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords will Serve You More than Ropes Will Ever Do” will be out on Epic on June 19, according to a post on her Facebook page, which revealed the colorful and weird artwork and the tracklist, below.

It contains several songs that she’s performed on her recent tour, including “Every Single Night,” “Valentine” and “Anything We Want” which we witnessed during Apple’s breathtaking performance at SXSW.

What do you think of the cover?

Here is the tracklist for “The Idler Wheel…”:

01 Every Single Night
02 Daredevil
03 Valentine
04 Jonathan
05 Left Alone
06 Werewolf
07 Periphery
08 Regret
09 Anything We Want
10 Hot Knife

Around The Web

TAGSFiona Applethe idler wheel

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP