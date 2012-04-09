Fiona Apple sets summer tour dates in support of ‘The Idler Wheel…’

Fiona Apple kicks off her summer headlining tour on June 19, the same date that her first album in seven years comes out, the impossibly long-winded “The Idler Wheel is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do.”

The tour starts at the State Theater in Ithaca, N.Y. on June 19 and concludes July 29 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Apple performed three songs from the album, including first single, “Every Single Night,” on her Spring tour, including during her SXSW show.

6/19 Ithaca, NY State Theatre 4/20 10 AM

6/20 Baltimore, MD Lyric Opera House 4/20, 10 AM

6/22 Mashantucket, CT MGM Grand Theater at Foxwoods 4/20, 10 AM

6/23 Holyoke, MA Mountain Park 4/20, 10 AM

6/24 New York, NY Randall’s Island on sale now

6/26 Washington, DC Warner Theatre 4/13, 10 AM

6/27 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theatre 4/13, 10 AM

6/29 Danbury, CT Ives Concert Park 4/20, 10 AM

6/30 Boston, MA Citi Performing Arts Center 4/14, 10 AM

7/1 Portland, ME State Theatre 4/20, 10 AM

7/3 Montreal, QC Olympia Theatre 4/21, 12 PM

7/4 Toronto, ON The Sound Academy 4/20, 10 AM

7/6 Cleveland Hts., OH Cain Park 4/21, 10 AM

7/7 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit 4/27, 10 AM

7/10 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre 4/21, 10 AM

7/11 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre 4/20, 10 AM

7/13 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium 4/21, 10 AM

7/14 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House 4/20, 10 AM

7/16 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre 4/14, 12 PM

7/17 Kansas City, MO The Midland by AMC 4/20, 10 AM

7/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre 4/20, 10 AM

7/21 Salt Lake City, UT Kingsbury Hall – University of Utah 4/21, 10 AM

7/24 Vancouver, BC Orpheum 4/20, 10 AM

7/25 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre 4/20, 10 AM

7/26 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall 4/20, 10 AM

7/28 Oakland, CA Fox Theater 4/15, 10 AM

7/29 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Palladium 4/27, 10 AM