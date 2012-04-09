Fiona Apple sets summer tour dates in support of ‘The Idler Wheel…’

#SXSW
04.09.12 6 years ago

Fiona Apple kicks off her summer headlining tour on June 19, the same date that her first album in seven years comes out, the impossibly long-winded “The Idler Wheel is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do.”

The tour starts at the State Theater in Ithaca, N.Y. on June 19 and concludes July 29 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Apple performed three songs from the album, including first single, “Every Single Night,” on her Spring tour, including during her SXSW show.

6/19     Ithaca, NY                   State Theatre                                     4/20 10 AM
6/20     Baltimore, MD            Lyric Opera House                               4/20, 10 AM
6/22     Mashantucket, CT       MGM Grand Theater at Foxwoods       4/20, 10 AM
6/23     Holyoke, MA               Mountain Park                                     4/20, 10 AM
6/24     New York, NY            Randall’s Island                                     on sale now
6/26     Washington, DC          Warner Theatre                                   4/13, 10 AM
6/27     Upper Darby, PA         Tower Theatre                                     4/13, 10 AM
6/29     Danbury, CT                Ives Concert Park                                4/20, 10 AM
6/30     Boston, MA                 Citi Performing Arts Center                 4/14, 10 AM
7/1       Portland, ME               State Theatre                                       4/20, 10 AM
7/3       Montreal, QC               Olympia Theatre                                 4/21, 12 PM
7/4       Toronto, ON               The Sound Academy                            4/20, 10 AM
7/6       Cleveland Hts., OH      Cain Park                                             4/21, 10 AM
7/7       Detroit, MI                  The Fillmore Detroit                           4/27, 10 AM
7/10     Chicago, IL                  Chicago Theatre                                  4/21, 10 AM
7/11     Indianapolis, IN            Murat Theatre                                     4/20, 10 AM
7/13     Nashville, TN              Ryman Auditorium                               4/21, 10 AM
7/14     St. Louis, MO               Peabody Opera House                          4/20, 10 AM
7/16     Minneapolis, MN         Orpheum Theatre                                4/14, 12 PM
7/17     Kansas City, MO          The Midland by AMC                          4/20, 10 AM
7/20     Denver, CO                  Paramount Theatre                              4/20, 10 AM
7/21     Salt Lake City, UT       Kingsbury Hall – University of Utah     4/21, 10 AM
7/24     Vancouver, BC             Orpheum                                              4/20, 10 AM
7/25     Seattle, WA                 Paramount Theatre                              4/20, 10 AM
7/26     Portland, OR                Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall              4/20, 10 AM
7/28     Oakland, CA                Fox Theater                                         4/15, 10 AM
7/29     Hollywood, CA             Hollywood Palladium                          4/27, 10 AM

Around The Web

TOPICS#SXSW
TAGSEvery Single NightFiona Applesummer toursxswthe idler wheel

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP