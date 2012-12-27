Watch: First 4 minutes of ‘Warm Bodies’ offers a look inside the mind of a zombie

“What am I doing with my life? I’m so pale. I should get out more. I should eat better. My posture is terrrible. I should stand up straighter. People would respect me more if I stood up straighter. What’s wrong with me? I just want to connect. Why can’t I connect with people?”

If you’ve ever found yourself having thoughts like these, you’re not so unlike “R” (Nicholas Hoult), the undead protagonist of director Jonathan Levine’s (“50/50”) upcoming zombie rom-com “Warm Bodies.” Indeed, these are the opening lines of the young flesh-eater’s interior monologue in the first four minutes of the film, which Summit Entertainment has now made available for your holiday-viewing pleasure.

Based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Isaac Marion, the film centers on the relationship that develops between R and a teenage girl named Julie (Teresa Palmer) after the former devours the brains of Julie’s boyfriend Perry (Dave Franco) – an action that allows him to experience the memories of the young woman’s paramour and consequently develop romantic feelings for her.

Though the book was championed by the likes of “Twilight” author Stephenie Meyer and the resulting film financed by the studio behind the wildly-popular teen-vamp franchise, this first look suggests a far more sophisticated (and less self-serious) treatment of the supernatural than that offered by its blockbuster predecessor. Check out the full video below and let us know what you think.

“Warm Bodies” hits theaters on February 1.