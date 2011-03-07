First details of Shane Black’s ‘Tom Clancy’-like ‘Iron Man 3’ revealed

Shane Black. “Iron Man 3.” Since the first moment those two names were connected, the question has been, “Will he write the film?”
And now, according to Ain’t It Cool, we have an answer.
Shane Black appeared this weekend at the Omaha Film Festival, along with some other guests like Tom Elkins, Mauro Fiore, and Ted Griffin, and one of the people who was in the audience wrote in to AICN to talk about what Black revealed regarding “Iron Man 3.”
Here’s the paraphrased version of what they ran:
Shane Black is about to meet with Robert Downey Jr. this week in Los Angeles. They’ll be discussing the story and Black will, indeed, be writing the film.
Marvel Studios wants to make sure this third film isn’t just a retread of the first two. They want to make sure this next film doesn’t just end up as another film about “two men in iron suits fighting each other,” and I agree. I think that’s a great impulse. Tony Stark’s had a long history in print, and for the first two films to be so similar in shape is probably a mistake. If they’re serious about taking the film in a Tom Clancy-like direction, with Iron Man fighting real-world villains, it’s a cool direction to take the series. It sounds like after “The Avengers,” Marvel’s focusing on making movies that stand alone again, which is also a very strong impulse.
Meanwhile, over at It’s On The Grid, they’ve got a list of open writing assignments at Disney, and they’ve added “The Inhumans” to the projects they have in development. If you don’t know the comic, it’s one of the more cosmic-minded Marvel movies, big and weird, dealing with superbeings who live on the moon, the long-abandoned creations of the Kree aliens.
As Devin Faraci pointed out, that’s not exactly the film that It’s On The Grid described, though, which makes me think that there will be some major revisions to the book in an effort to get it to the screen. Between this and “Doctor Strange,” it sounds like we’re in for the much weirder side of Marvel in the next few years, and that sounds great to me.
In the meantime, I’m thrilled to hear about “Iron Man 3” and the direction it’s heading, and I can’t wait to see what Black’s up to.
I find it a bit hard to believe that they’re not planning on doing any more intermingling among the Marvel characters. Why else would they sign everybody up for like nine-picture deals?
That includes smaller cameo-like roles. Robert Downey Jr., for example, turning up at the end of Incredible Hulk counts as one. Here’s also assuming Avengers will be a trilogy.
Cool news, no question about it.
I’m not sold on this ‘Tom Clancy’ stuff, though. The words “Tom Clancy” make me yawn at this point. That said, the words “Screenplay by Shane Black” go a long way with me, so, benefit of the doubt guys.
This is just cut & paste from other sites. 2nd article in a row with this crap. lazy fail.
Drew, this looks exciting. I have a question about another movie, though, and since I can’t find contact info here I thought I’d try and ask you: have you heard anything about the status of Steven Soderbergh’s new film “Haywire”? It’s supposed to come out in April and there is still no trailer for it. What gives? I’m dying to find out more about this film.
Thank you.
I would imagine that Marvel is taking a “wait and see” approach to see how well their experiment pays off.
Thor, Captain America and The Avengers are all big question marks right now so it’s probably best to see how they do before committing to more cross-overs.
Plus I could see how these movies could really get expensive if every star demands a pig payday. I think that’s what really put the nail in the X-Men coffin such that FOX is rebooting the X-Men with a new cast and just employing Jackman for Wolverine movies. This is probably more cost-effective for FOX.
Why not just pull the trigger on the mandarin story? They’ve hinted at it since the first film, and in terms of Iron Man’s rogue’s gallery, the mandarin is #1. I don’t need Iron Man: Splinter Cell or Iron Man/Jack Ryan movies. There are reasons you don’t see the Silver Surfer stopping purse snatchings, and Nick Fury take on galactus, keep power levels on the same level.
Whoa their junior, for some of us older types Tom Clancy goes back a lot further than Splinter Cell games, and his input to the actual games is pretty small, do your homework before you get mouthy, reading Patriot Games or Red Storm Rising would be a good start.
I may not know my tom clancy source material all that well, but I know my Iron Man, and I don’t want to see him face “real world villains” in an espionage type setting. He’s going to be coming off an Avengers film where he fights what seems to be Loki, and then he’s going to take out some terrorists with nukes or a rogue nation with chemical weapons? Iron Man isn’t Batman, you can’t gritty him up to try and make him more “realistic”. The man is in a walking tank with several nukes worth of power driving his suit. At the bare minimum, it would need to be AIM and Modok, but it should be the Mandarin, as its been teased in both films. How many other superhero films have saved the best villian for that character until at least the 3rd film? And let me know when you’ve read demon in a bottle through armor wars through Stark being head of shield and the DoD. I might not have the best handle of Clancy, but his name evokes a certain style, and that doesn’t fit the world of the first two films or anything Marvel’s really putting out.
I may be wrong, but I would love to see a car chase on a busy LA freeway in which the Iron Man suit has malfunctioned and Tony can’t fly. He has to chase down the bad guy’s car on the 101 (the suit would still allow him to run fast and jump high) and much vehicular mayhem ensues.
Wow, that doesn’t sound at all like the Matrix or a small scale version of transformers