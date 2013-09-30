First excerpt from new ‘Bridget Jones’ novel surprises fans with tragic reveal

If the first major creative choice in your latest entry in a franchise irritates and alienates every fan of that property, maybe you might want to rethink things.
Consider this a warning: if you read any further, there’s a good chance you’re going to have the new book about Bridget Jones totally ruined for yourself, as well as elements of “Dumb and Dumber To,” last night’s “Breaking Bad,” and other things as well. It may be too late, since most of the headlines I’ve seen today have almost gleefully given it away, but I’d rather give you the choice about whether or not you want to know right now. It seems like more and more often now, the assumption is that you have no right whatsoever to expect that you will remain unspoiled after the split-second something airs, and it seems like even before that now, we’re just going to have accept that we have no control over how we digest a narrative.
For example, I mentioned “Dumb and Dumber To,” and last week, “The Hollywood Reporter” published a short news story that was a solid get in terms of reporting, but it was presented in a perfectly rotten way. There are evidently plenty of cameos in the new film, and THR decided to give away the cameo in the actual headline, even mentioning it as a “surprise.” I work hard not to ruin things for people, like when I ran a report about someone making a special appearance in ‘The Dark Knight Rises.” I know there will be other outlets that give it away, but I’d still like to try to give you an option.
I’ve screwed up, certainly, as has anyone who does this for a living, but the point is to try to understand how your audience might react. Maybe if you’re an “Entertainment Weekly” fan, you want to see someone type every single beat of the “Breaking Bad” finale in their Twitter feed. I can’t imagine why, especially without any analysis or context, but let’s pretend that’s what you want. I find that sort of instant reaction pointless, especially when you’re talking about a cultural moment like last night. Isn’t the fun having the conversation afterwards instead of splitting your focus during the actual event?
All of this is a way of setting out a context for the news that seemed to rattle “Bridget Jones” fans this morning. Over the weekend, the Sunday Times ran an excerpt from the new Helen Fielding book, “Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy,” and the information in just that excerpt was enough to totally freak out the fans. Evidently, Mark Darcy, the man who Bridget spent the first two books/films chasing, has now been dead for five years, and Bridget is a 51-year-old single mother raising Mabel and Billy, their two kids, all by herself.
Mark Darcy is such an integral part of the books that I’m baffled Fielding would not only write him out but would do it before the opening of the new story. Working Title has been desperate to get a new film into production, so one could easily assume that when the book is released in a few weeks, it will give readers a solid glimpse at what they can expect from the eventual movie. And if that means no Colin Firth, that’s going to be a bitter pill for fans to swallow.
We’ll see, but for now, it’s safe to say Fielding is risking everything with that choice. Here’s hoping it pays off creatively.
I believe it doesn’t have anything to do with the characters as much as it has to do with the marketing: We’re currently in a “Female as Martyr” period within the media – practically everything is being geared towards the idea of ‘girl/woman has to put up with sooo much stuff and isn’t she great for being able to deal with it?’
This way Bridget is great for dealing with Mark’s death while also raising her kids, gets permission to act out and try to reclaim her youth, and, finally, be able to find another man in her life or at least find another Hugh Grant type that can show her a good time, hurt her, and enable her to find the empowerment to do, uh, something, and march off into the sunset as a strong independent woman.
…for the third time.
What’s your point? Isn’t this more or less what most entertainment does for its specific targeted audience? Sounds more like you have a problem with the gender. I mean, would you complain about the James Bond type flip side?
I also don’t agree media gears much towards making women feel like “martyrs.” Maybe Watchwigs.com stuff. When you get down to it, things geared toward watch ever age or gender group is going to sound as you describe. Sounds like maybe you need move out of your mom’s house or break up with your wife or whatever the case might be. Frankly sounds like you’d be doing them a favor.
My point WAS its what most entertainment does for its specific audience, and it has nothing to do with the characters or even the fanbases – Which is why we get basically the same things over and over again.
Sounds like maybe you need to find some other outlet to feel superior to people, other than in comment sections of blogs. Maybe you need to move out of your mom’s house, or break up with your wife, or whatever other internet cliche you fall into since we’re BOTH in the same forum.
Kathy Bates swings the hammer. “Mr. Darcy cannot be dead!”
I agree with the majority of your article as it relates to spoiler culture, but respectfully disagree with your opening statement and reaction to the death of this character.
Certainly alienating fans will impact sales of the book and any future movies, but ultimately the characters belong to the author, to create and destroy as she likes. I can think of several on-screen and off-screen deaths of beloved or integral characters that completely decimated fans (not listing them for fear of spoiling). But, for me, the interesting part of those stories was how the characters reacted, grew, and changed as a result of the death and the new status quo.
I can’t speak to the author’s writing ability, having never read the books, but I’m curious to see how she and her characters rise to the challenge, which I’m sure I will find out about from my wife, mother, and sister since they’ve read all the books and seen the movies. As you said, we’ll see how this pays off.
If I’m misreading or misinterpreting your comments, I apologize, but I figured I’d share my thoughts.
The Hollywood Reporter is pretty notorious for spoiling things in headlines, tweets and facebook marketing.
It got to a point where I had to stop following them when any big films came out, then when major TV episodes aired that I couldn’t watch live, then when buzz films premiered at festivals… then i just gave up and severed all ties with them.
Many of my friends in the industry have done the same. They are the “Entertainment Weekly” of trades.