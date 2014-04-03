First footage of Halle Berry in CBS sci-fi drama ‘Extant’

04.03.14

(CBR) A new CBS promo provides the first look at footage from “Extant”, the upcoming sci-fi drama starring Oscar winner Halle Berry.

Produced by Steven Spielberg, Amblin Entertainment and CBS Television Studios, the futuristic thriller features Berry as an astronaut who returns home after a year-long solo mission in space who tries to reconnect with her husband and son. But, we”re told, her experiences in space and at home lead to events that ultimately will change the course of human history.

The 13-episode series premieres Wednesday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

