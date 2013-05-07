Full-length preview ‘Man Of Steel’ track gives a dazzling tease of Hans Zimmer’s work

No matter how many times the topic comes up, there are still people who seem upset about the absence of the John Williams “Superman” theme from the upcoming Zack Snyder film “Man Of Steel.”
That’s a testament to the emotional connection that people have with film music, some of which is conscious, some of which is involuntary. There are things that we connect with at various points in our lives that have a nearly chemical reaction on us when we encounter them later, and you can rail about it or struggle with it or try to ignore it, but that’s the truth of it. Most of the time, our love of certain pieces of art goes deeper than we can explain, and I suspect that for a generation of people, that 1978 “Superman” is a deeply felt piece of childhood. It certainly was for me.
And let’s put that in perspective. Today, if you’re a regular moviegoer, you’re used to powerful sonic experiences as a routine thing. Even a basic surround set-up these days can be impressive, but in 1978, Dolby surround was brand new, and not everyone knew what to do with it yet.
When you consider the impact of “Star Wars” and “Superman,” you have to take into account how it felt to go from a world of basic two-channel stereo to a world where the orchestra surrounded you and those iconic themes came blasting out, bigger than anything you’d ever heard in a movie theater before. It was a brand-new experience, and that “Superman” score in particular is such a character in the film. It’s one of the most dynamic things he ever wrote, building and dropping and rising and falling, and it’s not just the theme. It’s the love theme, the remarkable opening on Krypton, the way it evokes Americana for Clark’s childhood and the way it grows with the character. Lex Luthor’s theme is great, and the Otis theme that accompanies Ned Beatty’s bumbling is almost diabolically perfect.
So Hans Zimmer is up against it with “Man Of Steel.” No doubt about it. But the thing to remember is that he’s not competing with the Williams score. Nobody could in any serious way. Instead, he’s helping Zack Snyder redefine the character. This is a new score for a new Superman, which I think it had to be. The first full track from the score was released yesterday through another of those games where people found a code somewhere and scanned it and followed it to a reveal. I’ve listened to this three times now, and it’s pretty impressive.
It is not the Williams theme, but I think it pays homage to the way Williams played with dynamics in his score. It is a strong first impression for the score, and I can’t wait to see how Zimmer’s work plays in the actual film.
“Man Of Steel” opens in theaters June 14, 2013.
The song everyone keeps listening to is the music from the trailer without any of the movie dialogue or sound effects.
I grew up with Superman the movie. I had the soundtrack for it and Superman II on LP. I need to find those records.
That said, I am completely fine with a brand new score. I am for a new Superman for the 21st century that is totally removed from everything that came before it. The Hans Zimmer music is burned into my brain from the trailer and this new version posted. Love it.
The Donner “Superman” films and John Williams’ iconic score are a definite touchstone to my childhood – there was a perfection to it for that time and place.
But I am ready for something new. we saw what happened when it was held in too high of esteem (I liked Superman Returns, but wished it had been so much more), and I am excited to see this new big screen take on the character, and am really enjoying what I have heard of the score. Zimmer does good work, so I am not worried.
I’m completely ready for a new Superman film and a new Superman in film.
But I’m not ready for a new Superman score.
I’m sick of superhero films with largely forgettable music and no discernible “theme.”
The X-Men films. Green Lantern (maybe the biggest letdown, music wise). Iron Man.
Even Nolan’s Batman films have a very tenuous theme that’s much too subtle for the genre.
While The Avengers had a decent main theme, Silvestri hardly USED IT! And don’t get me started on his overrated Captain America score.
The Thor soundtrack is probably the best one done in awhile, but has mostly been ignored.
Zimmer’s scores can either be very good (Gladiator, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean), memorable enough (Crimson Tide, Pearl Harbor), his okay Batman stuff, or just forgettable (The Rock, King Arthur, The Da Vinci Code).
I mean, even at this point, guys like Steve Jablonsky do better Zimmer than Zimmer does Zimmer (The Island, Transformers).
Williams is bigger than Superman.
And Williams’ Superman score is bigger than any one iteration of Superman.
It should’ve stayed. It just should’ve. You’ll never do better. You can make better films (let’s be honest, Superman: The Movie has some severe pacing issues), but you can never, ever make a better Superman score.
So that’s my contention: Williams’ score should’ve stayed. They should’ve brought him back to write a new score, but kept much of the themes. The Superman March. The love theme. And ESPECIALLY Krypton.
It’s just bigger than Superman, big enough to encompass ALL the different Superman iterations you ever want to make.
Hell, they sampled Williams often and at the end of Smallville.
The argument that they “had” to start fresh, I just don’t agree.
Listened to it… and… it’s just more of the same as he did with Batman, with a lot of his triple-forte brass from Inception.
It’s like a wall of sound, a little chord progression… BUT NO MELODY.
No melody.
No theme.
It’s okay. It’s Hans Zimmer.
But it’s not Superman.
I’m sure the film will be great. I am very sure of this.
But the music will just be another missed chance in a long line of Superhero Films for the last 20 years.
Oh yeah, add Elfman’s forgettable work on Spider-Man to the mix of forgettable Superhero Scores.
I mean… how can the guy who brought us Batman and The Flash give us the nothing that was his Spider-Man scores?
Sigh.
Have you seen the trailer that this piece was attached to? It fits perfectly and give me chills listening to it.
And I liked Zimmer’s work with the Batman films. The opening music for the Joker bank heist was amazing.
What’s I’m saying, Mulderism, is that’s okay… but another missed opportunity.
Zimmer is Zimmer. He hasn’t written a recognizable melody since The Lion King, and then, it was working side-by-side with Elton John and Tim Rice.
I want a frakking THEME that has melody, harmony, that I can remember, that I can whistle leaving the theater.
You know, like Giacchino’s new Enterprise theme.
Or Williams’ Superman.
While the music for The Dark Knight Trilogy meets some of those criteria… the main “theme” is a two note progression. Baaaaaaah-Buuuuuuuuuuuum!
That’s not melodic.
Those arguing for a “clean slate” really can’t stand up to the James Bond argument.
Barry is Bond.
Williams is Superman.
They’ve used Williams’ Superman theme in other shows, in other films.
They’ve used it in commercials to describe Superman.
Here’s one of my favorite uses right here:
To say you need to not use Williams to distance yourself from Superman Returns… it’s just not logical.
Williams’ theme doesn’t just mean THOSE Superman films.
It means SUPERMAN.
I appreciate your comments and your passion. Superman The Movie is in my top 10 superhero films and Christopher Reeve will forever personify Superman in my eyes. And I love the JW score. I’m passionate as well.
I stand by what I said though.
I love this but would agree it’s not very hummable. I’m hoping it’s the equivalent of Williams’ “The Planet Krypton” and that we haven’t heard the main theme yet.
I think the only case to be made is whether Williams Superman theme should be linked to the character the same way Barry’s Bond theme has; thru all the films and multiple composers.
On the Bond side, the Broccolis made that decision and have stuck with it, even post the Daniel Craig “reboot”. Barry’s theme simply is Bond.
I suppose WB and DC could have done the same thing, but since Superman hasn’t been consistently on the screen the way Bond has, there’s an entire moviegoing generation [perhaps two even] that doesn’t have that emotional connection to that music.
So they decided on a clean break.
I like what I hear, here. But I can’t help but wonder if sticking with a consistent musical identity for Supes wouldn’t have been better in the long run.
Zimmer’s smothering influence on the entirety of film music has been nothing more than ruinous over the last decade. Remember when blockbuster movies had distinctive scores? Now it’s the same generic chugga-chugga-chugga string ostinato and BWAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH horn section belching forth every few seconds.
The more I listen to this, the angrier I’m getting.
Seriously… what the fuck do we have to do to get some frakking MELODY from these film scores???
It’s all “Wall of Sound” bullshit.
Or stupid “rock scores” with electric guitars and high hat beats, like in Iron Man and Green Lantern.
Go back and listen to William’s four main themes in Superman. The March. Krypton. The Smallville theme. The love theme.
THOSE ARE MELODIES. They contain notes working in harmony. Notes that actually go somewhere and evoke feeling.
Not… BRAAAAAAMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM!!!! BRAAAAAAAMMMMMMMMMM!!!! BRAAAAAAAMMMMMMMMMMMM!!!
Back to what Marcus said about Bond.
There is absolutely no reason to have a Superman with this horrible Zimmer-score, forsaking the REAL Superman themes.
Williams IS Superman!!!
The art of film scoring is dying. Goldsmith and Bernstein are already gone. Once Williams and Morricone leave us, there will only be a few left who are capable of creating theme and melody, working in Leitmotif. And guys like Horner and Giacchino aren’t getting any younger.
By the way, Hans Zimmer, Bear McCreary called, and he wants back what you stole from his BSG scores.
The “BRAAAAAAMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM!!! BRAAAAAAAMMMMMMMMMM!!!!! BRAAAAAAAMMMMMMMMMMMM!!!” from Inception wasn’t actually Zimmer.
As for the Man of Steel stuff, if you listen to the music again, though. There is a melody. Its a very simple melody, and arguably not as interesting as Williams’, but its there.
I actually agree about the lack of good themes in modern superhero movies, but I think the reason is that movies in general are moving away from themes. I don’t necessarily think this is a good thing, just a fact. That said, the Nolan trilogy theme is instantly recognizable, and it identifies completely with that series in the same way that Williams’ score identifies with Reeves’ Superman. I love the Elfman Batman theme, but it wouldn’t have fit Nolan’s tone. I think the same is true here.
On a side note, my vote for best recent theme is Ramin Djawadi’s Game of Thrones theme. And look, he is from the Zimmer school of intense drumming.
I am a huge fan of John William’s score, and The Planet Krypton is perhaps my favourite piece of non-Morricone film music.
To me Christopher Reeve will always embody Superman completely, the nobility and humility of the character as I know him. And the Superman theme is incredibly empowering, Wagnerian and it just screams “Superman” more than any other piece of music I have ever heard, including the Zimmer score.
That said, I love this and I think Zimmer nailed it.
Don’t get me wrong, as Drew says, nothing can come close to Williams’ score, but I also don’t believe it would work for Man of Steel. The Superman March belongs to a different era and a different iteration of Superman. Stylistically, it’s a fanfare, evoking images of flags and cheering crowds. It belongs to Reeve’s Superman, a Superman that was more light-hearted, that was all about “Truth, justice and the American way” and mid-western values. That music is not about hope, it’s about triumph.
Our world is gloomier than Reeve’s world. It’s not a world of fanfares and triumph, it’s a world without much to believe in. The new Superman is therefore a symbol of hope for a better tomorrow, and Zimmer’s apocalyptic sound, with it’s tribal drums and futuristic synths captures that better than Williams’ old world symphonic orchestra.
But more importantly, I think the new score sounds positively extraterrestrial. The aforementioned mix of tribal drums and synths and most of all, the strings that come in when Costner says “even if it takes your whole life you owe it to yourself etc.” are just filled with alien mystery. This is not a fanfare for the American way Superman, this is music for the alien Superman, the Superman who “could never fit in”, this is music for a Superman who is more Krypton than Kansas.
Is it better than Williams’ score? Obviously not. Does it try to be? No. But is it perfect for the film they seem to have made? I think so.
Just re-listening to it now, thinking of the trailer – the part when the Fortress of Solitude opens up and we see Superman’s silhouette with his cape fluttering majestically and the music first starts to swell – well, it really doesn’t get much more Superman than that.
The trend is generic, derivative and utterly forgettable when it comes to almost all movie scores and it’s absurd how many superhero movies have been released in recent years with virtually no aural personality. I’m not worried about this one though because though because Zimmer is one of the channeled with the blendered approach. I’m sure it will be great and can listen to Williams whenever I’d like.
It’s an okay score, not instantly hummable! I hope it works well and helps Snyder with setting the themes and tone of his film.
I don’t think a film maker should think it a crime to use parts of John Williams iconic score – they still use the James Bond theme in the 007 movies, the Star Trek theme in parts of the new movies etc.
Hopefully, the director and composer of the next Superman film won’t feel intimidated by it.
If you’re going to go in a different direction than Williams’ iconic score, then this is the way to do it. The music, like the latest trailer, is almost poetic in its breadth and simplicity. It evokes such a strong emotion in me. And I am not someone who is A) A Superman fan B) A Zack Snyder fan or C) A Hans Zimmer fan. It’s just perfect. I hope the film lives up to its promise.