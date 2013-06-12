First glimpse of Naomi Watts in teaser trailer for ‘Diana’

“Diana,” German director Oliver Hirschbiegel’s biopic of the late Princess of Wales, is eagerly awaited in many quarters — it’s hard to underestimate the devotion the so-called People’s Princess still inspires in millions across the globe, nearly 16 years after her death, and this is the first major feature film to take her as its principal subject. Two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts is filling the princess’s chic shoes, and the wordless teaser trailer below promises a reasonable physical approximation.
Hirschbiegel’s film focuses on the last two years of her life, covering her anti-landmine activism and her romances with heart surgeon Hasnat Khan and billionaire producer Dodi Fayed, and therefore steering clear of her royal marriage woes. Either way, I must confess that Diana — a nice woman no doubt — doesn’t hold much fascination for me as either a public or private figure. Hopefully Hirschbiegel (who broke out with the Oscar-nominated last-days-of-Hitler drama “Downfall” in 2004) and writer Stephen Jeffreys (“The Libertine”) can persuade me otherwise; for now, “Diana” strikes me as one of the less enticing dishes on the late-year prestige buffet.
The film hasn’t set a US release date yet (Entertainment One is the distributor), but it’ll open in the UK on September 20 — presumably after premiering on the fall festival circuit. Whether it film lands more like “The Queen” (in which, of course, or “The Iron Lady” with critics, Watts’s performance will be carefully scrutinized for its awards-season potential. As we’ve been reminded all too often in recent years, famous people playing other famous people is a trick Oscar voters never seem to tire of — and if they have a royal title, so much the better. Watts, meanwhile, got back on the Academy’s radar last year with “The Impossible” and is well positioned for a follow-up nod.
It all adds up on paper, but the performance still has to impress. Is Diana a sufficiently meaty character to take her there? Hard to say. This brief glimpse doesn’t give much away, but check it out and share your thoughts in the comments.
One thing going in Watts favor if it ends up being a decent movie and she gets nominated…
There’s a section of the Academy that LOVED The Impossible and would vote for her for this partly because they feel she should have won for that.
Of course, if that was such a sizable section, The Impossible might have got more than one nomination.
It was really one of the biggest disappointments of the Oscar season last year, in my opinion, that The Impossible did not stretch its nominations further. Best Visual Effects? Sound Editing and Mixing? Tom Holland for supporting (though he should have been lead)? An odd amount of snubs for a film that performed relatively well for critics and had many ardent fans, not to mention some incredible technical attributes.
As for Diana, all I can say is it looks at least somewhat more dynamic in its breadth than the talky Iron Lady – we’ve got some running, some issues with celebrity, the exotic locales to which she traveled. Perhaps these elements will add up to something slightly more entertaining than its more recent forebear.
Summit simply released The Impossible too late — it’s the kind of film that needed word of mouth to build, and releasing it in the December crush made that, well, impossible. Also, to their credit, they did actually campaign Tom Holland as a lead.
So far, of all the supposed Best Actress contenders, Cate Blanchett and Julie Delpy are the ones that got my interest. Watts has a lifetime pass for me due to Mulholland Drive, but i´m not sure Diana has what it takes for a nod.
Flashes of W.E. watching this…
I think Watts might actually pull this off. Naomi Watts is one of the best actresses around, but sometimes it seems that the problem is getting people to actually see the movie Watts is in. When that hurdle is over, it’s clear how good she is.
Also, the limited time period of the film (last two years?) might give it enough dramatic focus.
Yes, the last two years — as stated in the article.
Love Watts. Movie “looks” good. Looks like a movie id want to see.
Honestly, trailer exceeded my expectations. Without giving anything away on the story the trailer highlighted Naomi’s amazing transformation. No spoilers. No unnecessary schmaltz especially considering Diana was such a tragic figure. I was circumspect if the makers would be able to pull off the film, but now I am more hopeful.
One interesting thing though is that the film seems to have been made with more commercial sensibilities than artistic. Hence, I am not sure if it will be a big awards player apart from the obvious Best Actress.
I adore Watts, so I’ll hope for the best. It’s hard to think of many other public figures whose lives have become so familiar. I guess the challenge is to show something we don’t already know. I trust that watts can add depth to our understanding of D
Whoops. Posted too soon.
understanding of Diana. Just hope the script is good. This clip looks relatively tv movie bio of the week to me. But it’s early.
Great, more films about the Royal British Twats, I mean, family.
I think the USA should become a monarchy for a few years just to get it out of their system. All hail King Barack, the First and certainly the Last of his name.
Naomi Watts’ll win academy award with Diana
You’ve given up on Marion Cotillard already?!
No, and I keep begging for Marion’s second Oscar nomination, but Naomi Watts, who has not won Oscar could winning this time. But I’m a fan of Marion. In fact she is my lesbian fantasy.
She’s going to garner a lot of goodwill from her Oscar nominated turn in The Impossible, which will almost guarantee her a nomination. However, Watts, in my opinion can only win an award for Diana if they portray her as a sympathetic saint-like figure. (The trailer does appear to be moving in that direction.) The Academy will not react well to a negative portrayal of her in any respect. Troubled, conflicted, yes, but negative, no. If they do portray Diana positively, I would consider Watts as the early frontrunner.