‘Interstellar’ poster: Matthew McConaughey is your new favorite astronaut

09.16.14 4 years ago

Who's your favorite astronaut? Mine is Matthew McConaughey.

The newly-minted Oscar winner is front and center in the latest poster for “Interstellar,” the upcoming Christopher Nolan space epic that's set for release this fall. The one-sheet is pretty spare and not terribly exciting, though it does feature the intriguing tagline “The End of Earth Will Not Be The End of Us.” Because Matthew is going to save us all, of course.

Check out the one-sheet below.

“Interstellar” hits theaters on November 7.

