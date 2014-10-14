Warning: The first ‘Jurassic World’ poster may make you nostalgic for 1993

10.14.14 4 years ago

If you liked the simplicity of the poster for the original “Jurassic Park,” good news: “Jurassic World” is basically recycling it.

The T-Rex emblem strikes again (albeit in more subdued fashion) in the first official one-sheet for the Colin Trevorrow-directed sequel, the first installment in the blockbuster dino series since Joe Johnston's 2001 entry “Jurassic Park III” hit the screen. Accompanying the iconic image is the simple tagline “The Park Is Open” – not a particularly good sign for anyone familiar with the disastrous events of the first three movies.

“Jurassic World” hits theaters on June 12, 2015.

