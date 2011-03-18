First Look: Adrianne Palicki as NBC’s ‘Wonder Woman’

Warner Brothers TV and NBC have decided to offer fanboys a Friday afternoon treat.
Take a gander at your first image of Adrianne Palicki as Wonder Wonder. We dare you not to have an opinion.
This new pilot adaptation of the popular DC Comics character comes from writer and executive producer David E. Kelley and is being directed by Jeffrey Reiner.
In addition to former “Friday Night Lights” star Palicki, the “Wonder Woman” pilot features Elizabeth Hurley, Tracie Thoms and Cary Elwes.
But enough silly words. Check out Ms. Palicki:
Pants? Eeehhhh…. Otherwise, it looks fantastic. If Kelly’s script were as good, this would be one of the most-anticipated shows of fall.
I just wish I could tell it was Palicki. She’s got so much makeup on that I don’t look at that image and go, “OMG. It’s Tyra in a Wonder Woman costume.” And clearly that’s what I wish I could do…
-Daniel
I don’t think Palicki makes a good Wonder Woman any more than Jesse Eisenberg would make a good Supreman. And that’s not an slam at either one’s talent or intelligence. But some roles require a certain body type. It might help if she didn’t have obvious implants or if her face telegraphed a lot of appealing personality.
She’s too soft by a mile to play an Amazon. I’ll bet they had to teach her how to hold her fists.
i totally thought that the new comic design had her in jeans. . . the plastic look doesn’t work for me.
Yeah there’s just something about Wonder Woman that doesn’t transfer in a modern way. The clothes are definitely lame–sexy–but lame.
The problem with this character seems to be she’s a Wonder Woman, like, the ultimate woman, but is she going to stand for what a woman is right now? Or is Hollywood going to try to hold onto an older version of this character to satisfy the audience? And honestly I’m not that familiar with this comic anyway. Is it supposed to be taken seriously or is it a bit hokey?
The Whip of Truth or whatever? Is that a symbol of how women have men whipped? That doesn’t seem cool enough right away, but if it’s not taken too seriously it could be funny and cool in a Scott Pilgrim-ish way. In fact, that might be a good direction to take this movie, but I doubt they’ll do it that way.
btw those boobs of hers are real. She is an amazing woman. But like someone commented, you can’t tell it’s her. Especially with the dye job and the makeup. If they were going to submerge what makes Adrienne so dreamy, why didn’t they just get a woman that already looks the part more naturally?
People can surprise you.
She’s simply not good looking enough, and I know it sounds harsh but Diana would not have moles on her face.
If u think she’s ugly u should probably get out more
gonna bomb. she is ugly. the cartoon wonder women on justice league is hotter.
I feel like the porn parody version will come out looking less fake and slutty.
huge fan of her work on FNL, but that does not look like adrienne palicki. I hope it does well as i would like to see her do well, but looking very skeptical.
She’s beautiful as always, but isn’t it a bit… much?
It must take the makeup artist at least 2 hours to cover all those moles. Complete butterface.
I think Palicki is utterly gorgeous and a good choice but this is just horrible. I mean, that seam down her crotch?! Blue boots?! The gold looks like it’s plastic and of course they were going to sex her up but come on, there’s no way her breasts are staying in that thing. NO WAY.
And while the heels on the boots aren’t too bad it’s still my pet peeve. You try running in heels.
This does nothing to lessen my concerns about the show as a whole.
The crotch area is the best part. I’ve always wanted to be with a woman who looks like she might be packing a dick.
that looks ridiculous. looks like a bad halloween costume. She just doesn’t have the right face for it either…I know that’s shallow, but Wonder Woman should be pretty.
I like her, she seems intelligent
this ho be splittin coconuts between them thighs bro
There’s something about her face, not the moles, it’s her cheekbones. She seems to have no cheekbones. It’s just eyes then –> chin. Hopefully that’s just the lighting/angle/makeup at play here, because otherwise………. well, it’s not Wonder Woman.
Sorry but I’m tired of the dumb arguments “she’s ugly… her boobs… she’s not pretty enough” is any actually interested in Wonder Woman as an archetype/heroine or just a sex symbol to complain about whether or not the new costume has pants?
She has to be both.
Dear Makeup Artist:
Stop. Just stop.
Excuse me while I throw up…horrible
The costume is all wrong… even in the comics she still has the red boots… come on, if you want to change the costume, at least stay with certain traditions… and where are the stars?
The actress herself is a good fit (although I’d have to see her acting ability as WW) physically. Otherwise, just make the boots red… really!
i think the costume sucks its all wrong a horrible nightmare of a mess from all fasion points i actuallly threw up a little and palicki as wonder women diana oh hell no she so does not have what it takes at all to be wonder women may be a sad wonder girl but not wonderwomen for one shes way to young and does have the actting chops to pull it off if this happens like they have it planned with all these major flaws i give the primer 1 episode and then it will be gone will not make one season the way it is right now and when it airs this show will be the final nail in the wonderwoman hollywood coffin THER PERFECT WONDER WOMEN HANDS DOWN JENNIFER CONNLEY SHES HOT BEATUIFUL AND TALENTED
OR ANN HATHAWAY SMART YOUNG EXPERIANCED BEATUIFUL WOULD BRING A MODEREN TWIST TO IT AND LETS FACE AFTER THE OSCARS SHE NEEDS TO REDEM HER SELF
OR Nadia Bjorlin AS THE LOOKS TOTALLY DOWN CAN ACT USE TO TV ROLES AND HER EYES INCREDIBLE AND BODY AND HAIR FIT DIANA
OR Catherine Zeta Jones OLDER DIANA BUT WOULD STLL BE HOT AND FITS THE AMAZON LOOK
ANGIE JOLIE MOVIE ONLY W JOSH LUKAS AS STEVE TREVOR
PLEASE RETURN TO THE ORIGINAL COSTUME ONLY NO SATIN THAT WAS 70S TRY OH LETS SEE HINT LEATHER IN ORIGINAL COSTUME
Pants? Idiots. That pretty much ruins it for me.
I’m warning you all, this is going to be bad, and yes, I can tell unequivocally from just this photo, and the fact that David E Kelly is involved. Like ungodly bad. So bad it might even be intentional. Wonder Woman? Isn’t the whole “I’m a strong woman”, feminist archetype from the time of this original show kind of dated now? It looks like a Halloween Costume picture.
Sincerely,
The Critic From The Future
May be a good show but damn i’ve been crossin my fingers for the seekers Bridget Reagen