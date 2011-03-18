First Look: Adrianne Palicki as NBC’s ‘Wonder Woman’

Warner Brothers TV and NBC have decided to offer fanboys a Friday afternoon treat.

Take a gander at your first image of Adrianne Palicki as Wonder Wonder. We dare you not to have an opinion.

This new pilot adaptation of the popular DC Comics character comes from writer and executive producer David E. Kelley and is being directed by Jeffrey Reiner.

In addition to former “Friday Night Lights” star Palicki, the “Wonder Woman” pilot features Elizabeth Hurley, Tracie Thoms and Cary Elwes.

But enough silly words. Check out Ms. Palicki: