First Look: ‘Almost Human,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ ‘Sleepy Hollow’ and other new FOX shows

With the television upfronts next week, today we have some images from nine new shows that FOX has already announced will be a part of their lineup. From “House”-like lawyers to updates to “Sleepy Hollow,” and Andy Samberg as a police officer, you can get your first look at stills from the new FOX shows right here. And, of course, be sure to keep checking back in next week as we will be delivering a whole lot more news about what the Fall schedule is going to look like across all the networks.

For its part, FOX is up on Monday.