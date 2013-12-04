First Look: Anne Hathaway, Aaron Paul and Christina Hendricks lead Sundance 2014 films

#Kristen Wiig #Anne Hathaway #Bill Hader
and 12.04.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

The lineup for the 2014 Sundance Film Festival has been revealed, and it’s among the starriest in recent memory. Take a look at new images from some of the films unspooling at the Park City event, featuring such Hollywood names as Anne Hathaway, Aaron Paul, Christina Hendricks, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Lena Dunham, and Dane DeHaan.

Check out the photos here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kristen Wiig#Anne Hathaway#Bill Hader
TAGSAARON PAULANNE HATHAWAYBILL HADERCHRISTINA HENDRICKSDANE DEHAANIn ContentionKristen WiigSundance 2014ZOE SALDANA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP