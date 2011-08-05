First look: Anne Hathaway suits up as Catwoman for ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

It’s difficult enough for studios to figure out the logistics of giant location shoots these days when juggling things like tax incentives, movie star schedules, and an uncertain economy.
But when you factor in a secrecy-obsessed director, one of the most famous characters in pop culture, a rabid fanbase dying to know more, and a hungry paparazzi, you have the perfect storm that is the production so far of Christopher Nolan’s mega-sequel “The Dark Knight Rises.”
For much of the shoot so far in Oakland, PA and in other surrounding parts of Pittsburgh, there have been non-stop streams of paparazzi photos of the set and the cast. Our first good look at Tom Hardy in his Bane costume came from a shoot on the Carnegie-Mellon campus, and the same shoot has now started yielding photos of Anne Hathaway’s stunt double, in full costume, riding the Batpod.
In response, Warner Bros. has done the only thing they can do, really, and they’ve finally released their own official image. And although it was obviously taken in a different location, they managed to choose a picture of Selina Kyle on the Batpod, suggesting that she either has a close working relationship with Batman in the new film, or access to the place where he stores all the cool toys.
Either way, here is the first official image of Anne Hathaway as Selina Kyle from “The Dark Knight Rises”:
And if you want a full-size version, click here.
What must really make Warner Bros. nervous about this is the fear of oversaturation and the backlash that non-stop hype can create. In this case, people are already complaining via various social media outlets that they are sick of seeing so many images from “The Dark Knight Rises,” and fans are concerned that the movie’s secrets are going to be ruined for them, one paparazzi photo at a time. Warner has only released two or three official images from the film so far, but the saturation level is still out of control, and there’s nothing they can do to stop it.
Hopefully this all stops as soon as they move from locations to soundstages, and things will get quiet again, giving fans a chance to get excited without being spoiled in the time between now and release.
“The Dark Knight Rises” will close out Nolan’s Batman trilogy on July 20, 2012.
…That’s their Catwoman? Who’s going to get excited by this? I’ve got a crush on Hathaway that’s as big as anyone’s, but with all expectations awaiting her, they make this shot her reveal? My confidence in this production is a little shaky at this point.
Yes let’s doubt the entire production because of one photo. Chris Nolan’s track record is shit so fuck it, I’m not even going to see this movie now.
It’s very possible I’ve missed something, but so far the production has never referred to her as “Catwoman.” They’ve always only referred to her as Selina Kyle. It’s possible that she never goes full-on Catwoman in the movie.
Who says this one photo is to blame, you witless asshat. If you’ve laid eyes on everything now out there from the movie and think it’s looks so solid, then what can I say, except I wish I shared your unfounded optimism?
Using those four-color monikers seems to make Nolan’s sphincter clench.
Whatev’s… Eartha Kitt FTW!!
Its a nice shot with a lot of intrigue behind it. I’m not bothered by the fact that she doesn’t particularyl look like a “cat” woman. Aside from Batman himself, when has this series of films made their characters look typical. I’d rather they didn’t start now.
Not sure what you mean by typical. I’d say the characters all appear faithfully rendered in these films, to the one. The greatest departure we’ve witnessed until now would have to be Bane, and in my book they simply took the concept off the page and reinterpreted it for the better.
I don’t necessarily mean that they aren’t faithful, but you can’t really say that Ra’s Al Ghul, Scarecrow, the Joker, or even Two face have looked exactly like their comic counterparts. Scarecrow is arguably a bigger departure than Bane is. Its all an interpretation of the source material to fit the tone of the world that Nolan has created. I’m not saying its a bad thing, though. I’d rather have continuity within the tone and feel of the series than continuity with the comics just for the sake of fan service.
Those glasses look like she beat up Mover Scott and took them. I guess she really is a cat burglar, but if she in fact beat up an imagination mover, I nominate her for super hero of the year.
Stupid kids and their television programs.
But the Bane costume and even casting is NOT an improvement. Bane should be a terrifying killer. Tom Hardy looks laughable in those cargo pants and that dipshit vest. His character in Inception would have made a better Bane.
Yeah, but Bane was a caricature when he first appeared, and he’s still ridiculous when artists like the ones who designed the ARKHAM ASYLUM game go crazy blowing him or other characters up like that with the ‘Venom’ -enhanced roid-out effect. I mean, the mask and the fingerless driving gloves? He looked like a pro wrestler.
if marion cotillard is going to be in the movie anyway he should have just cast her as selina kyle. i guess i’m happy that we avoided having jessica biel in the role but we all know that this isn’t going to work out right? it’s a shame because i’m sure she is working hard and she is not a bad actress but at the end of the day she was miscast and its going to be distracting
You nailed it, in spades: Anne Hathaway is horribly miscast here. Femme Fatale she ain’t. No chops for that whatsoever. Enough said.
Yeah but has she really tried to play one before? So how do you know? She’s a good actress, maybe she has range beyond what you’ve seen. Also, who says the character is a femme fatale?
CORRECTION: “First look: Anne Hathaway suits up as SELINA KYLE for ‘The Dark Knight Rises'”.
From what I’ve read it has never been confirmed that she is playing Catwoman (even though that is her alter-ego in the comics). Bane has been mentioned but not Catwoman.
I would not jump to conclusions. Perhaps there is a reason why the press releases have not referred to her as such and just as her Selina Kyle name.
I think your splitting hairs here. She’s obviously at least some iteration of catwoman in the pic even if they never call her that in the entire movie.
I kind of dig the picture. After the glum chum Rachael character, the tragic fall of Harvey Dent and the overall dark (but totally appropriate) mood of The Dark Knight, I think that this movie could use a character like Catwoman. Maybe she could make Bruce Wayne smile for once? The Bane stuff might be a bit iffy, but you have to see it in the context of the movie, and in Nolan I trust. Remember, it has become hip to forget this, but the first pictures of Joker looked pretty bad and everyone HATED the Heath Ledger casting…and for good reason. It was unconventional and different than the preconceived notions of the character – but the character and the actor were amazing the final film.
You are correct sir. The fanboy sites went berzerk when Ledger was cast as the Joker. Which was ironic because if they’d seen his film they were so opposed to they would have known how fantastic he was in it.
I appreciate this pic but I do hope the internet stops. This is the very definition of loving something to death. To each their own but I don’t know why so many fans want to reduce seeing the movie to a mere formality.
I’ve been trying to avoid all these photos, but they’re getting posted EVERYWHERE on the Internet, and (like most people) I find it impossible to look away when I know I should.
Honestly, I’ve been underwhelmed by most of the images that have been released so far (including the Superman one the other day). But I have confidence in Nolan and will wait for the finished film before I decide anything.
I hope they repeat the Batpod shot from The Dark Knight except this time instead of flapping cape we get Imax sized, tight black neoprene covered Hathaway booty.
I don’t get these people crying over-saturation. For one, this recent spat of pictures wasn’t up to them. They’ve done what they had to do to stay on top of leaks.
And on top of that, what do we really know? Next to nothing, that’s what. We’re getting pictures from one set piece in the film. We don’t know when it takes place in the film, what the circumstances are, what the hell Bane and Tate and all these goons goals actually are, and who knows how Selina Kyle fits in to all this. And seeing Bane with a Tumbler, Tate with a Tumbler, and Kyle with the Batpod (and again, who knows what else) just makes me jumping out of my skin exciting that Nolan is aiming to top the ridiculously awesome car chase in The Dark Knight. All these pics have been great advertising for me. I’m already driving my wife crazy. I’m already in full on “I want to see it right fucking now!” mode.
If I remember correctly, the blue lights were a thing while riding the batpod for batman, so maybe this is a different visor thing than normal for catwoman? It’s a little generic but I will hold judgement till I see the whole costume, they seem to have gone for a matte soft leather look which could be promising and also appropriate for the character.
Hathaway is such a laughable choice for this role. She has the sex appeal of Liza Minelli. Nolan is particularly tone-deaf when it comes to actresses for his films – they’re either terrible actresses or completely colorless. I’m sure this is deliberate, but really.
You might be right when it comes to his batman films but Carrie Ann moss in memento and Marion cotillard in inception don’t seem to fit your description
I live in Pittsburgh, and yes – it’s pretty incredible that they are filming “The Dark Knight Rises,” as well as some 2nd unit for “The Avengers.” They’ve alerted the police not to be too over-concerned about gunshots and/or explosions. The whole town is definitely on the lookout to catch a glimpse. This kind of stuff may be commonplace for LA, but for our little town it’s surreal.
Ehhhhhh, not so much. What is there about this outfit that’s supposed to say ‘Catwoman’??? She just looks like any other modern motorcycle moll in leather chic. Totally generic, therefore completely ineffective. Idiots. What, did they blow their entire costume budget on *his* clothes?!
I’m surprised no one else on any of the comment boards has noticed this…but you see those points that stick out on the upper-left of the night vision goggles? How much you want to bet that when she flips those goggles up on her head, they look just like cat ears. Besides the fact that she’s a cat burglar, this could be Nolan’s way of grounding the character in some kind of reality. Just a thought.
Oh yeah. I’m like Nostradamus:
[www.joblo.com]
Oh yeah. I’m like Nostradamus:
[www.joblo.com]