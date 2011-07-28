First Look: Ashton Kutcher hams it up in new ‘Two and a Half Men’ photo

07.28.11 7 years ago

“Two and a Half Men” version 2.0 is ready for its close-up.

The latest promo shot includes newcomer Ashton Kutcher, along with veteran cast members Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones (who looks old enough for the title to just be changed to “Three Men” already), and is a send-up of the original promo shot that included the since-dismissed star Charlie Sheen.

Sheen, of course, was axed from the CBS show in March after his strange public feud with Chuck Lorre.

Kutcher, a veteran of FOX’s “That ’70s Show,” was announced as Sheen’s replacement in May. On the big screen, Kutcher recently starred in “No Strings Attached,” and will soon appear in “New Year’s Eve.”

The ninth season of “Two and a Half Men” starts this fall on Monday at 9 pm ET/PT.

Are you looking forward to the new and improved version?

