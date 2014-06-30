Get a first look at Henry Cavill on set for ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’

On this last Monday in June, we bring to you first image of Henry Cavill from the set of “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.” As you can see in the image, Cavill is dressed, presumably, as Clark Kent. Rather than this image simply being released to promote the movie, this is much more about promoting the Royal Marines 1664 Challenge and the Royal Marines Charitable Trust Fund.

The Royal Marines were launched back in 1664 and consequently, this year, are celebrating their 350th anniversary. The challenge is a commemoration of this anniversary and will have Royal Marines ski, sail, cycle, canoe, and run 6,656km. Cavill actually did a video last month to promote the launch of the challenge which you can see below.

Of course all of that doesn't mean that one can't analyze to no end all that is visible within the image.

Cavill is here not in his Superman suit, but presumably still in costume, wearing a dark shirt and gray tie with a brown coat over it and gray slacks. He also appears to be carrying a shoulder bag. It all very much says “intrepid reporter for The Daily Planet,” even if it doesn't actually specifically say that anywhere. There is no real information to glean about the set itself as there is simply a chair labeled “CLARK” and a green screen in the background.

Take a gander at the full image below and do feel free to offer up your own analysis of it all.

Directed by Zack Snyder and starring Cavill, Ben Affleck, Jesse Eisenberg, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Holly Hunter, Jeremy Irons, Laurence Fishburne, and Jason Momoa, “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” arrives in theaters May 6, 2016.

A treat for a Monday morning for all our #HenryCavill fans. Henry is a great supporter of the @RM1664Challenge! http://t.co/q4HcEqw0Mr – RMCTF (@RMCTF) June 30, 2014

