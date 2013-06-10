First Look at Theo James in upcoming ‘Divergent’

Summit Entertainment has released a first look at Theo James in the upcoming film, “Divergent.” The movie is currently shooting with Neil Burger directing. Outside of James, the large cast, in part, features Shailene Woodley, Kate Winslet, Jai Courtney, Zöe Kravitz, Ashley Judd, and Mekhi Phifer.

“Divergent” is based on the Veronica Roth book of the same name, which is the first part of a trilogy. The story deals with a futuristic Chicago in which people are divided into groups based on their personalities. While everything appears wonderful, dark truths may be lurking beneath the surface.

Woodley plays the lead, Tris Prior, a girl who doesn’t fit into the prescribed molds and is therefore labeled ‘divergent.’ James takes on the role of Four, Tris’ instructor and potential love interest.

Below is the new picture of James. “Divergent” will arrive in theaters on March 21, 2014.