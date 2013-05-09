First Look: ‘Believe,’ ‘About a Boy’ and other new NBC shows

The television up fronts are next week, and NBC has released sneak peeks of five new shows. The titles include the J.J. Abrams-Alfonso Cuaron collaboration “Believe”; Rand Ravich’s drama “Crisis,” starring Dermot Mulroney and Gillian Anderson; a new take on Nick Hornby’s “About a Boy”; Parker Posey and J.K. Simmons in “The Family Guide”; and “Sean Saves the World,” featuring the return of Sean Hayes to network TV. Be sure to check back next week for more detailed information about the networks’ upcoming Fall schedule.

Take a look at the new NBC shows here: