First Look: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Season 3 pics feature Bobby Cannavale, Steve Buscemi and more

08.08.12 6 years ago
HBO has released the first six images from Season 3 of “Boardwalk Empire,” showcasing both old faces and new.
Of course, the new pictures give us our first S.3 look at Steve Buscemi’s Nucky Thompson, who looks almost exactly the same as when we last saw him. 
But we also get our first glimpse of Bobby Cannavale as Gyp Rosetti, one of the key new characters who will be introduced when “Boardwalk Empire” returns on Sunday, September 16.
After dominating the technical Emmys in its first season, the second season of “Boardwalk Empire” will also be a major Emmy player with nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and for Buscemi.
Check out the Season 3 pics…

