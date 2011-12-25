First Look: Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey and Joe Manganiello strip down in ‘Magic Mike’

A many of many talents, Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh has already his biological killer thriller (“Contagion”) and has his first Martial Arts action flick arriving next month (“Haywire”). So, is it any surprise the prolific filmmaker’s stripper dramedy, “Magic Mike,” will hit theaters this summer?

Inspired by real events in star Channing Tatum’s life, “Magic Mike” tell the story of a young male stripper (Alex Pettyfer) who is taken under the wing by his older colleagues as he, um, rises in the business. Most likely the most homo-erotic flick in theaters since “Warrior,” “Mike” will also feature “True Blood’s” Joe Manganiello as Big Dick Richie and Matthew McConaughey as the veteran Dallas. As part of their 2012 preview, Warner Bros. just released the first official still of the movie which you can find here. And just in case you were curious, Pettyfer plays Adam (aka “The Kid”) and Tatum is Mike Martingano (no we don’t get the specific Italian name either).

Needless to say, this is perfect Comic-Con preview material, right? Fellas? Hello?

“Magic Mike” opens July 29.