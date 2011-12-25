First Look: Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey and Joe Manganiello strip down in ‘Magic Mike’

A many of many talents, Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh has already his biological killer thriller (“Contagion”) and has his first Martial Arts action flick arriving next month (“Haywire”). So, is it any surprise the prolific filmmaker’s stripper dramedy, “Magic Mike,” will hit theaters this summer?
Inspired by real events in star Channing Tatum’s life, “Magic Mike” tell the story of a young male stripper (Alex Pettyfer) who is taken under the wing by his older colleagues as he, um, rises in the business. Most likely the most homo-erotic flick in theaters since “Warrior,” “Mike” will also feature “True Blood’s” Joe Manganiello as Big Dick Richie and Matthew McConaughey as the veteran Dallas. As part of their 2012 preview, Warner Bros. just released the first official still of the movie which you can find here. And just in case you were curious, Pettyfer plays Adam (aka “The Kid”) and Tatum is Mike Martingano (no we don’t get the specific Italian name either).
Needless to say, this is perfect Comic-Con preview material, right? Fellas? Hello?
“Magic Mike” opens July 29.
Holy crap, Hitfix, I don’t know who wrote this article, but dear God, this has got to be one of the most atrociously written articles I’ve ever seen on your site. Egads.
I hope this movie is Rated “R,” or better yet NC-17 :P.
Please be rated “R,” or better yet NC-17.
The writer of this article clearly has no knowledge of movies. Calling ‘Warrior’ a homo-erotic movie. Try watching the movie again and this time stay off your phone and maybe take notes while your at it.
At the end of your run-on sentence, did you mean to say “while you’re at it.”?
Yikes—you’re no brilliant writer yourself. It is, however, easy to heckle anonymousely which you are doing here.
Haha, sorry your article is written like a 7-year old, dude, but I calls’em as I seems’em. By the way, do you see the irony of you insulting me for insulting the writer of this article (which is you, obviously) “anonymously” when you just insulted me anonymously yourself? Hee hee.
I see nothing that indicates you’re such a brilliant writer. Perhaps you are simply jealous.
Warrior? Homo-erotic? Thought this was a professional website. Guess I was wrong. Grow the hell up Hitflix.
I’m less concern with Hitfix for thinking that “Warrior” is “homo-erotic” and more that they are apparently now employing writers who can’t string two coherent sentences together. Sheesh.
Matt Bomer is in this, too. But Joe Manganiello sells it for me. Good lord, that man is sexy.