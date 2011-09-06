First Look: Charlize Theron in Diablo Cody’s ‘Young Adult’ poster

Oscar winner Charlize Theron (“Monster”) is making a play to snag a second trophy with her much buzzed-about performance in the upcoming dramedy “Young Adult,” which reunites “Juno” director Jason Reitman (“Up in the Air”) and writer Diablo Cody (“United States of Tara”).
The just-released poster (below) trades the star’s good looks for a cool visual take on the film’s title and plot.
“Young Adult” is about a successful writer of teen-themed novels who returns to her small-town hoping to reconnect with her past, namely her now-married high school boyfriend (“Little Children’s” Patrick Wilson). Instead, she finds herself bonding with a different former classmate, played by Patton Oswalt, who hasn’t quite gotten the hang of being a grown up. “Juno” vet J.K. Simmons is providing the sure-to-be-hilarious narration.
The poster is an homage to Judy Blume-type Y.A. novel covers, including a faux price tag and a gold foil stamp with Reitman’s name and credentials. It’s a different approach for a high-profile film with a star as recognizable as Theron, but it seems reassuring that “Young Adult” is serious in its serio-comic intentions.
“Young Adult” opens in the U.S. December 16.
I thought Juno was the weakest of his 3 films, but it was still great. He’s probably the best director of his generation so i’ll be seeing it for sure.
My love for thank you for smoking and anna kendrick knows no bounds :P