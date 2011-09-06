First Look: Charlize Theron in Diablo Cody’s ‘Young Adult’ poster

09.06.11 7 years ago

Oscar winner Charlize Theron (“Monster”) is making a play to snag a second trophy with her much buzzed-about performance in the upcoming dramedy “Young Adult,” which reunites “Juno” director Jason Reitman (“Up in the Air”) and writer Diablo Cody (“United States of Tara”).

The just-released poster (below) trades the star’s good looks for a cool visual take on the film’s title and plot.

“Young Adult” is about a successful writer of teen-themed novels who returns to her small-town hoping to reconnect with her past, namely her now-married high school boyfriend (“Little Children’s” Patrick Wilson). Instead, she finds herself bonding with a different former classmate, played by Patton Oswalt,  who hasn’t quite gotten the hang of being a grown up. “Juno” vet J.K. Simmons is providing the sure-to-be-hilarious narration.

The poster is an homage to Judy Blume-type Y.A. novel covers, including a faux price tag and a gold foil stamp with Reitman’s name and credentials. It’s a different approach for a high-profile film with a star as recognizable as Theron, but it seems reassuring that “Young Adult” is serious in its serio-comic intentions.

 “Young Adult” opens in the U.S. December 16.

