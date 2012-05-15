First Look: Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere go country on ABC’s ‘Nashville’

ABC hopes lightning strikes two seasons in a row Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Last season the network premiered surprise hit soap “Revenge” in the timeslot. This season they’re opting for country music drama “Nashville” starring “Friday Night Lights'” Mrs. Coach herself: Connie Britton.

She’ll be supported by erstwhile “Heroes” cheerleader Hayden Panettiere, “Deadwood” and “24” alum Powers Boothe, “Without a Trace” vet Eric Close, character actor Charles Esten (most recently seen on HBO’s “Enlightened” and “Big Love”) and “General Hospital” fan favorite Jonathan Jackson, among others.

The “Nashville” pilot was written by Oscar winner Callie Khouri (“Thelma & Louise”) and directed by documentary filmmaker R.J. Cutler (“The September Issue,” “The War Room”).

The series follows a country music legend (Britton) whose career is starting to falter, and the young upstart (Panettiere) who is currently topping the charts. If you think that sounds a little like Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Country Strong,” well, you’re not alone…

Check out the first batch of images from “Nashville”: