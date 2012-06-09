First Look: ‘Doctor Who’ reveals its new Companion

“Doctor Who” has a new female companion.

The BBC America sci-fi drama has just released the first official look at series newcomer Jenna-Louise Coleman on location with the Doctor himself, Matt Smith.

Take a look here:

Coleman previously appeared on the Brit soap opera “Emmerdale” and had a small part in “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

“Doctor Who” will return this fall with Coleman joining as the Doctor”s companion. Meanwhile, Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill will reportedly exit the series in dramatic fashion in the upcoming season’s fifth episode.

2013 marks the incredible 50th anniversary of “Doctor Who.” That’s a lot of companions.