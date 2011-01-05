First Look: Is Roland Emmerich’s ‘Anonymous’ Oscar bait?

Roland Emmerich has talked for years about finally making a film that doesn’t involve a aliens, a natural disaster or 200 CGI shots. He struck out the first time around with 2000’s middling “The Patriot,” but after the global success of “2012,” Sony Pictures has finally given him another chance with “Anonymous.”

The new drama explores the long pondered question: Who was the author of the plays credited to William Shakespeare? Was there more than one playwright? Starring Vanessa Redgrave, Rhys Ifans, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Xavier Samuel, Jamie Campbell Bower and Derek Jacobi, the fictional tale promises to mix “cloak-and-dagger political intrigue” with “illicit romances in the Royal Court” and political backstabbing only 16th Century England can provide. It’s worth noting, little known Rafe Spall (son of Timothy Spall) is credited as playing Shakespeare.

The studio have slotted “Anonymous” with a Sept. 30, 2011 opening which is on the verge of awards season’s usual Oct. 1 theatrical window. Is it a real player or an “Other Boleyn Girl” or “The Duchess” like pretender? We’ll have to wait a few more months to find out, but in the meantime, Sony has released the first new image from the drama which you can see embedded below.

