First Look: Jason Clarke braves the elements in ‘Everest’

Jason Clarke faced terrorists in “Zero Dark Thirty” and hedonists in “The Great Gatsby,” now he’s ready to face the ultimate challenge: Mount Everest.
One of two dueling studio projects about the world’s tallest peak, “Everest” stars Clarke, Josh Brolin, Jake Gyllenhaal and John Hawkes (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”) as members of two different expeditions attempted to scale the monster in the face of fierce snowstorms and seemingly impossible obstacles.
Universal announced the start of principal photography by releasing the very first still from the film. It looks really cold.
Take a look at Clarke braving the storm below:
Meanwhile, Sony is planning their own big screen expedition up the same mountain in an as-yet-untitled film directed by Doug Liman (“The Bourne Identity”). It will tell center on Sir George Mallory’s famed initial expedition up the peak in the 1920s. Tom Hardy was attached to star, but later dropped out of the film.
