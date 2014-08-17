First Look: Joaquin Phoenix and Josh Brolin in P.T. Anderson’s ‘Inherent Vice’

Joaquin Phoenix and Josh Brolin aren't exactly seeing eye to eye.

The first image from Paul Thomas Anderson's “Inherent Vice” has arrived, and in it the two stars sport wildly-different looks (Phoenix's bearded P.I. is a far cry from Brolin's flat-topped detective) as they sit beside each other at a diner counter.

Set in 1970 Los Angeles, the Thomas Pynchon adaptation stars Phoenix as Larry “Doc” Sportello, a drug-addled P.I. investigating his ex-girlfriend's disappearance. In addition to Brolin, the all-star cast for the film – which has been slated to bow at the New York Film Festival on October 4 – includes Owen Wilson, Katherine Waterston, Reese Witherspoon, Benicio del Toro, Jena Malone, Martin Short, Maya Rudolph and Eric Roberts.

Check out the image below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

(via EW)