First Look: Joaquin Phoenix and Josh Brolin in P.T. Anderson’s ‘Inherent Vice’

#Joaquin Phoenix
08.17.14 4 years ago

Joaquin Phoenix and Josh Brolin aren't exactly seeing eye to eye.

The first image from Paul Thomas Anderson's “Inherent Vice” has arrived, and in it the two stars sport wildly-different looks (Phoenix's bearded P.I. is a far cry from Brolin's flat-topped detective) as they sit beside each other at a diner counter.

Set in 1970 Los Angeles, the Thomas Pynchon adaptation stars Phoenix as Larry “Doc” Sportello, a drug-addled P.I. investigating his ex-girlfriend's disappearance. In addition to Brolin, the all-star cast for the film – which has been slated to bow at the New York Film Festival on October 4 – includes Owen Wilson, Katherine Waterston, Reese Witherspoon, Benicio del Toro, Jena Malone, Martin Short, Maya Rudolph and Eric Roberts.

Check out the image below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

(via EW)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joaquin Phoenix
TAGSINHERENT VICEjoaquin phoenixjosh brolin

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP