First look: Liam Hemsworth and Dwayne Johnson in ‘Empire State’

Liam Hemsworth isn’t letting his “Hunger Games” buzz go to waste. He’s co-starring with Dwayne Johnson in “Empire State,” an ’80s-set caper inspired by the true story of childhood friends who rip off an armored car company. (No, Johnson and Hemsworth aren’t supposed to be peers. He’s a NYC cop on the case.)

Deadline posted the first photos of the two stars in character, and you can check them out below.

“Empire State” also stars Michael Angarano, Emma Roberts, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nikki Reed, Jerry Ferrara, Paul Ben-Victor, Shenae Grimes and Greg Vrotsos. It’s written by Adam Mazer (HBO’s “You Don’t Know Jack”) and directed by Dito Montiel (whose spotty track record includes Sundance prize-winner “A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints” and Sundance laughingstock “The Son of No One”).

Lionsgate is on board to distribute the film sometime next year.

