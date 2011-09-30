First Look: Malin Akerman and Tyler Labine play with axes in ‘Cottage Country’

09.30.11 7 years ago

Here’s an early first look at the dark comedy “Cottage Country,” starring Tyler Labine and Malin Akerman, which has just begun principal photography in Canada.

Labine (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) plays Todd, who plans to propose to his girlfriend Cammie (Akerman, from “Watchmen”) at his family’s idyllic cottage getaway. When Todd”s annoying brother and his girlfriend show up uninvited, an endless string of inconveniences pop up — including accidental axe murder.

The film also stars Daniel Petronijevic (“Falling Skies”) and Lucy Punch (“Bad Teacher”), and is being directed by Peter Wellington (“Slings & Arrows”) and written by Jeremy Boxen (“Lost Girl”)

Frank Siracusa (“Hobo With A Shotgun”) with Paul Gross (“Passchendaele”) are producing for Whizbang Films.

“Cottage Country is a comedy about brotherly love, deceit and murder – something we can all relate to,” says Siracusa in a press release.

“Cottage Country” is scheduled for release sometime in 2012.
 

 

 

Around The Web

TAGSCottage Countrylucy punchMALIN AKERMANTYLER LABINE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP