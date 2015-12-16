Check out the first photo of Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy

12.16.15 3 years ago

It”s “Star Wars” week, and though Natalie Portman may not be anywhere near the current frenzy around the franchise that launched her into stardom, she”s still in the headlines today.

We just got our first peek at Portman as Jackie Kennedy in the upcoming biopic about the late First Lady produced by Darren Aronofsky. Titled “Jackie,” the film also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig, and John Hurt.

Check out the photo below, unveiled by Deadline today, of Portman sporting Kennedy”s iconic 1960s hairdo and style:

(Click on that image to view a larger version of the photo.)

And we know you want to see her side-by-side with the real Jackie:

Portman is wearing a recreation of the red wool day dress and pearls Kennedy donned for a first-of-its-kind televised tour of the White House in February 1962.

She follows a long line of actresses who have played Jacqueline Kennedy onscreen, including Ginnifer Goodwin, Blair Brown, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Katie Holmes, Minka Kelly and 14-year-old Sarah Michelle Gellar. How do you think Portman”s look for “Jackie” compares?

TAGSBIOPICDarren AronofskyFrom Queen Amidala to First LadyJACKIEJACKIE KENNEDYnatalie portman

